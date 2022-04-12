By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s supreme leader said on Tuesday that his country’s future should not be tied to the collapse of nuclear talks with global powers, Iranian state media reported, adding that talks to resume the nuclear deal in 2015 “are progressing well”.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state issues such as Iran’s nuclear program, made the remarks about a month after indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, which had been going on for a year, were suspended. . Countries exchange accusations about a lack of “political will” to resolve remaining issues.

“Do not wait at all for nuclear negotiations when planning the country and moving forward,” Khamenei said at a meeting with the country’s officials, according to state TV channel.

“Don’t let your work be interrupted if negotiations reach positive, semi-positive, or negative results.”

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions that directly affected Iran’s economy. A year later, Iran began violating the limits imposed on its nuclear program by the 2015 pact, which was intended to make it more difficult to develop a bomb. Iran says its nuclear program has only peaceful objectives.

“The United States has broken its promises (by leaving the agreement) and has now reached a dead end, while Iran is not in such a situation,” said Khamenei, who urged Iranian negotiators to continue “resisting the excessive demands of the United States. ”.

One of the unresolved questions is whether or not Washington will remove Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard troops from the US list of foreign terrorist organizations, as Tehran requires for the resumption of the deal.

