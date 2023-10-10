Khamenei said that Iran was not involved in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel at the weekend, but he praised what he described as an “irreversible” military and intelligence defeat for Israel.

In Khamenei’s first speech broadcast on television since the start of the attack, he said, “We accept the hands of those who planned to attack the Zionist regime.”

He added, “Supporters of the Zionist regime and others have spread rumors in the past two or three days, including that Islamic Iran is behind this operation. They are wrong.”