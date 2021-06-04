Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stressed this Friday that the country wants “action” and not “promises” to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement, within the framework of the talks that have been held for weeks in the capital from Austria, Vienna, to try to achieve the reintegration of the United States and the return of Tehran to the fulfillment of its commitments. «I emphasize that the promises andthe words are not to be trusted. I say the same to others and to foreigners. I tell the nuclear negotiators. You cannot trust words and promises, action is necessary, “he stressed during a televised speech.

The signatory countries of the agreement have approached postures During the successive rounds of contacts and the Iranian chief negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, stressed on Thursday that if the rest of the nations adopt “difficult decisions” to safeguard the agreement, the next round will be “most likely” the last. Iran has announced to date the withdrawal of its commitments on several of the points of the agreement in response to the decision of the United States to withdraw from it unilaterally and impose sanctions, which has caused fear in the rest of the signatories of a possible collapse of the pact.

On the other hand, Khamenei has stressed that the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the “system” erected by his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhola Khameini, “is stronger every day.” «We have not given up and we have shown independence every day. We have achieved great successes and we have overcome obstacles ”, he added. »What is the secret of this permanence? Why has the Islamic Republic (of Iran) not faced up to other revolutions despite all the hostility? The glorious secret of this system are two words: republic and Islam “, he has maintained, as reported by the Iranian television channel Press TV.

On the other hand, Khamenei has also asked the population to participate in the presidential elections, scheduled for June 18, and stressed that citizens should not blindly believe the candidates’ statements, before emphasizing that “there is no than to trust promises. The electoral process is marked by the elimination of the candidacies of the main moderate figures, something criticized by the country’s president, Hasan Rohani, and the favoritism of the head of the judicial apparatus, Ebrahim Raisi, who seems to be the consensus candidate of the ultraconservatives. .

The elections will be a new example of the dispute between conservatives and moderates, after the clear victory of the former in the 2020 legislative elections, in which turnout was the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a sign of the disenchantment of the population with the Iranian political class.