Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Ahmed Khalil, the star of Al-Ahly’s youth and the national team, turned into a “big mystery”, in the recent period, due to his long distance from the stadiums, which is now 90 days, since his last appearance on December 18, 2020, in front of Fujairah, in the tenth round of the first round of the Arab Gulf League. .

Although there are only 5 rounds remaining until the end of the league this season, the re-emergence of the “brown deer” is still being questioned by the fans every week, especially since the player is training alone in the “gym”, and the day before yesterday he published a photo, which is in the process of qualifying, referring to That he is present within Al-Ahly youth and is committed to the rehabilitation program.

Ahmed Khalil participated in 5 games this season, and scored two goals within 166 minutes, but his long absence from the stadiums kept him away from the competition scene, and prevented him from renewing his brilliance in the attack, after he scored 13 goals in 16 games last season, and finished third in The scorers’ ranking, behind Lapa and Tigali.

The Al-Fursan fans are waiting for the return of the team’s top scorer, which has 92 goals, in the Arab Gulf League, in order to support the front line, and to inform the team of its experience and great offensive capabilities, especially since Al-Ahly youth are on the verge of major stations in the coming days, including the President’s Cup final and final The Arabian Gulf Cup, in addition to participating in the AFC Champions League.

The fans also count on Khalil’s return to the stadiums and restore his physical and technical readiness, with the aim of helping the national team correct its position in the World Cup qualifiers and qualify for the third and decisive round, especially as the UAE hosts the remaining matches in Group Seven.

It is noteworthy that Shabab Al-Ahly, who competes on all fronts, does not have any player in “Top 5” for the scorers of the season, and its Brazilian striker Igor Jesus ranks sixth with 11 goals, 10 goals ahead of Ali Mabkhout, the top scorer, followed by Carlos Eduardo in the center. The tenth for the scorers with nine goals, and the technical staff relies on completing the ranks to take advantage of the team’s attackers’ capabilities to score goals and translate the development in the performance and level of the “knights”.