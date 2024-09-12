“Saving Time is our first campaign in the hematological area. Blood cancers represent 10% of all cancers, but they are still little known. With this campaign we want to bring to the public’s attention the challenges that people affected by this disease have to face”. Words by Elias Khalil, president and CEO of Lilly Italy Hub, on the sidelines of the presentation of the campaign “#SavingTime. More time thanks to research on blood cancers” carried out with the patronage of Fondazione GIMEMA – Franco Mandelli Onlus, AIL – Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and Lampada di Aladino ETS.