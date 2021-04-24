Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Khalil Ahli, the former director of the beach soccer team, confirmed that the announcement of Al-Abyad’s participation in the 2021 World Cup coincided with the launch of the Beach Soccer League, which is the biggest incentive for clubs and players to provide their maximum potential, in an attempt to reserve a place in the «Al-Abyad» squad. », With a positive impact on the technical side, and the importance of this competition, which is returning again.

My family focused on the importance of the great work and the renewed spirit that beach soccer is going through at the present time, after it returned to the front, by launching the league with the participation of a large number of clubs, in addition to confirming the accumulation of positive results by obtaining the qualification card for the World Cup, and this comes in the era of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association and the Beach Soccer Committee in the Federation, by working according to a clear strategic plan.

My family expressed his optimism about the next stage of beach soccer, which is undergoing a renewed phase, which will restore this game’s glory and superiority that it has achieved over the past years, and during which it has achieved many remarkable achievements of the state.