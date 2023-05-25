A (Gulf) farmer filed a lawsuit in the Khorfakkan Federal Court against the owner of the neighboring estate, demanding that he be obliged to transfer the common water installations between the two estates, indicating that the joint extensions harmed him, because the defendant entered continuously to his estate and left the door open, which causes tourists to enter and pick the fruits Mangoes, lemons and tinkering with farming equipment.

In detail, the Court of First Instance considered the case, and the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded that the case be dismissed due to its invalidity and the absence of proof or evidence of what the complainant claims, and the formation of a special committee to investigate the facts contained in the estate and the damage caused by the plaintiff.

The defendant stated that the water pipes pass through a corridor through the plaintiff’s estate to his estate, and he has no way to irrigate his estate except through the corridor that connects the two estates.

The defendant stated that the plaintiff has a document from the Sharia Court from 1993 that stipulates the right of easement (watering – traffic), and that he tried to reconcile with the complainant several times, but he refuses to reconcile and fabricates allegations that have no evidence. In response to a complaint that he left the door of the plaintiff’s estate open, allowing tourists to enter and tamper with his estate, he confirmed that the plaintiff is the one who allows tourists to enter while he is present, and he has a witness proving the validity of his statements.

The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance dismissed the case for lack of evidence and obliged the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses. However, the ruling was not accepted by the plaintiff, so he filed an appeal and demanded that the appealed ruling be annulled and the court order again to oblige the appellant to transfer water connections outside his estate, and to replace the road he is using at the present time.

He called on the court to form a committee of the competent authorities or to assign a specialized expert to inspect the estate owned by the appellant and the other estate owned by the respondent to show the possibility of the respondent reaching his private estate through another dedicated road without the need to cross it from his own estate.

For its part, the Court of Appeal delegated a real estate expert who stated in his report that it was found that there could be another corridor, where there is another door for the manor of the Respondent through the course of the lower valley, and it can be repaired and the door can be used in the lower part of the cemetery leading to the manor of the Respondent, which is the solution The most appropriate for both parties, as there will be no hardship on the appellee during its passage, in addition to extending the water connections from outside the appellant’s estate.

The Khorfakkan Court of Appeal amended the appealed judgment and obligated the respondent to replace the traffic road outside the appellant’s land, and obligated the appellant and the appellant to pay fees and expenses equally.