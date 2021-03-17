A total civilian court in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah rejected a Gulf state’s claim for compensation for an injury he sustained as a result of falling into a ski area, which led to a broken tooth, for not submitting a medical report confirming the injury.

In detail, Khaleeji filed a lawsuit demanding that a real estate company be obligated to compensate him for the material and moral damages he suffered when he went to the company’s headquarters and due to the presence of a place to ski without a sign or warning, he slipped and fell on the ground, which led to his exposure to pain in the mouth and deformation of the lip, and incurred 4500 Dirhams temporary dental implant expenses, and it requires three dental implants, at a value of 24,000 Dirhams.

He demanded that the case be referred for investigation and hear the testimony of some workers, who took him to a dental clinic for the necessary examinations, while the defendant’s attorney demanded that the case be rejected.

In the verdict, the court confirmed that it is proven in the papers that the plaintiff filed his lawsuit to demand compensation as a result of falling to the ground in a place to ski, which led to injuries to him, but he did not provide support for his claim except a medical report of his injury, without providing any evidence indicating the occurrence of that injury In the place of the occurrence.

She added that the plaintiff did not provide evidence of the defendant’s responsibility for the location of the incident, nor did he submit a medical report from the dentist who assisted him in the event of the incident, and he mentioned the first name of the doctor without mentioning his full name, and he did not submit a medical report on his health condition, nor did he indicate the name of any worker who wanted to be martyred. By it, and the plaintiff is unable to prove his claim.

The court rejected the case and obligated him to pay the fees and attorney fees.





