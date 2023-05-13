During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the UAE was keen to develop its preventive systems to preserve the health of the individual and society, and to provide comprehensive and distinctive health services in a sustainable healthy environment.

The decisions and initiatives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God rest his soul, have also contributed to improving the lives of millions of people in developing and poor countries, and saving them from diseases and epidemics.

In detail, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was keen to take care of the health of citizens and residents in the country, and this was evident in increasing the budget allocations of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection year after year, to be able to meet its needs and perform its role towards its society.

For example, the ministry’s budget in 2016 was about 3.83 billion dirhams, then it started to increase until it reached 4.766 billion dirhams in 2022 (an increase of 8.09% of the total budget for that year).

The workers in the health sector also received great attention and care from the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in appreciation of their role.

The “Corona” pandemic was the biggest example that embodied the leadership’s interest in providing the capabilities and capabilities necessary for the first line of defense to be able to provide the required care services to society.

Long-term spending in the health sector resulted in the sector’s readiness and coping with any challenges, and showed high efficiency in dealing professionally with the most dangerous epidemic in human history.

As a result of all this, the UAE rose to first place in the world on the “Bloomberg” index for the best countries resilient in dealing with the “Covid 19” pandemic, advanced two places from the previous classification, and achieved 78.9 points on the general index, ahead of countries such as Finland, the United Kingdom, Norway, Spain and Canada. Hong Kong and the United States.

The provision of health care in the country has reached international levels, becoming one of the six pillars of the national agenda of the UAE during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

At the global level, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, launched initiatives to eradicate epidemics and diseases in poor countries, most notably an initiative to vaccinate millions of Pakistani children, as vaccinations against polio were given in 66 high-risk areas in Balochistan. , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Fatah Tribal Areas Province, and Sindh Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The initiative succeeded in providing about 116 million and 188 thousand vaccine doses to Pakistani children under the age of five from January 2014 to May 2016.

Among the most prominent contributions of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in facing diseases and epidemics globally, is his response to many emergencies and humanitarian crises to meet the appeal of the affected, afflicted and displaced, wherever they are, such as providing relief aid after the tsunami disaster in the Indian Ocean in 2004, and the 2005 earthquake that devastated much of northern Pakistan and adjoining areas in India.

Global achievements

■ Building a series of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan hospitals in Morocco, Lebanon, Socotra, Comoros, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, as well as mosques in Jerusalem, Kazakhstan and China.

■ Investing 550 million dirhams in the Sheikh Zayed Building for Cancer Research in Houston, Texas.

■ Presenting 13 honorary fellowships to support education in oncology.

■ Establishing the Emirates Hospital in Pakistan at a cost of $108 million.

■ Providing urgent food and medical aid to the Yemeni people.

■ Treating 600 cases of infertility in the Palestinian territories.

■ Laying the foundation stone for three charitable projects worth 27.6 million dirhams in Serbia, and laying the foundation stone for the construction of a diagnostic hospital, a school, and a kindergarten.

From the words of Khalifa bin Zayed:

“Investing in people has been the core of our country’s development vision since its inception, and the focus is strongly directed at supporting excellence, innovation, and upgrading the capabilities and skills of national human resources.”

“The future, no matter how far away, is close… and preparation for it begins today, not tomorrow.”

“The human being is the real wealth of this country before and after oil, and the interest of the country is the goal for which we work day and night.”

“We are constantly working to improve and develop educational and social services, develop the agricultural sector, pay attention to youth care, support transportation facilities, and build airports, modern roads and advanced ports.”

“Our national economy needs qualitative investments that bring with it advanced technology and administrative and technical expertise, which enable our national product to be able to compete in global markets.”