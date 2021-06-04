Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology will organize the International Nuclear Energy Conference 2021 from 16-20 October, with the participation of international experts in the field of nuclear energy, with the aim of discussing future trends in the industry sector.

The conference, scheduled to be held at the Khalifa University campus in Abu Dhabi, is sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, in addition to institutions specialized in the field of nuclear energy from the United States, France, Korea and Japan. The International Nuclear Energy Conference 2021 seeks to provide a platform for nuclear energy leaders to exchange information, present the results of their work, review the current status of the industrial sector, and discuss its future trends and requirements for expansion of new nuclear power plant systems around the world. The activities of the International Nuclear Energy Conference 2021 will conclude with a competition for students that summarizes the objectives of the conference and focuses on its merits. Khalifa University continues its role in leading the development process that enhances the human capital of strategic sectors in the country, including the nuclear energy sector. The university has graduated more than 380 Emiratis and international specialists in the field of nuclear engineering with qualified expertise to create change in the energy sectors in the country.