Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced yesterday that it will host the 36th edition of the International Robotics and Intelligent Systems Conference (IRIS 2024) in Abu Dhabi to highlight the capabilities of robotics and intelligent transportation systems that are rapidly developing in the region.

The event, which is being organized for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region and is scheduled to be held from October 14 to 18, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, brings together a number of researchers, academics, specialists and companies in this sector from all over the world. As one of the largest and most important research conferences concerned with robotics in the world, “Iros 2024” is a platform for the international robotics community to exchange knowledge and ideas on the latest developments in the field of robotics and smart machines.

The university explained that the 2024 edition of the conference will be held under the theme “Robots for Sustainable Development”, and the conference organizing committee and editorial board are currently receiving research papers for participating presentations. The event will also provide a platform for Khalifa University to showcase its research and innovation activities and initiatives in the field of robotics. This event is organized with the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and is sponsored by the Robotics and Automation Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Japan Robotics Society, the Society of Instrumentation and Control Engineers and the New Technology Foundation, and the Industrial Electronics Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

“Khalifa University is proud to host the 2024 edition of IROS under the theme ‘Robots for Sustainable Development’,” said Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Co-Chair of IROS 2024. “This forum is a platform to embrace ideas, exchange knowledge, enhance collaboration, and showcase the university’s research and innovation activities, while attracting the rapidly developing capabilities in robotics and smart systems to the region. By hosting the conference, Khalifa University aims to reaffirm the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and a destination for all stakeholders in the industrial sector to collaborate on research and explore business opportunities within the country’s innovation ecosystem.”