Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced the readiness of “Abu Sat”, the miniature satellite that was designed and developed by university students, with the support of the “Yahsat” satellite communications company “Yahsat” and the global “Northrop Grumman” company, to launch into space in February 20, from the Wallops Flight Center in Virginia, USA, on board the Northrop Grumman Company’s Antares missile.

The main mission of the satellite is to provide the opportunity for students to design software models related to control systems, and to identify, employ and test trends. This project was carried out in the Yahsat Space Laboratory at the Khalifa University Center for Space Technology and Innovation.

Zabbysat seeks to evaluate and test direction-finding strategies and control systems by taking pictures using a digital camera that is directed at specific paths. Directional algorithms and control systems contribute to enhancing the accuracy level of determining the satellite’s directions and its response time to changes in directions, compared with Other traditional algorithms. As for the source system, “Zabbysat” needs much less energy than its counterparts to achieve the targeted directions, and if it succeeds, these algorithms will form a reliable reference that can be used in the field of satellite missions in the future.