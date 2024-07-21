A research team from the Center for Advanced Materials Chemistry at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, led by Dr. Sharmarke Mohamed, has developed a new method for recycling plastic waste based on a combination of mechanical force, light and catalysts.

The team members explained that what distinguishes this technology is that it does not rely on harmful or corrosive chemicals, noting that they seek to benefit from plastic after the consumer uses it in making new plastic and chemical products.

“Our team is looking to use post-consumer plastic in new, low-cost ways,” said Dr. Sharmarke Mohammed.

“We look at the problem from an unconventional perspective using a mechanical catalytic approach, relying on the use of mechanical energy to stimulate the process of dividing the polymeric material into parts in plastic waste, testing the effect of light in the process, and then conducting experiments with inorganic catalysts (such as mineral salts) or enzymes to divide the plastic materials,” he added.