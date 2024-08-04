A team of 14 Khalifa University students from the departments of Mechanical, Nuclear, Computer Science, Aeronautics and Space Engineering, in addition to Computer Engineering, have developed a soccer robot that can kick, pass and track the ball based on inputs from sensors.

The team members explained that the humanoid robot, Starkit, is self-controlled and equipped with a camera and sensors that enable it to monitor the ball and determine the location of the crossbar, its dimensions, and other players. It also contains 20 motors and pressure sensors in the feet to regulate the movement of kicking the ball.

They pointed out that the robot can participate in a robot football team, move around the field independently without any human intervention, share its location and other data with the rest of the robot team members, in addition to receiving the referee’s instructions. They pointed out that they participated in the Robot Cup Championship for the small size category using a ball according to FIFA standards, which was recently held in the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands, under the name of the Khalifa University Champions Team, and they succeeded in achieving second place.