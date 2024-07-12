Researchers from Khalifa University have successfully converted captured carbon dioxide into fuels and useful chemicals, using 3D printing of metal supports coated with catalysts.

In detail, researchers from the Catalysis and Separation Center and the Advanced Digital Manufacturing and 3D Printing Center at Khalifa University of Science and Technology conducted a study to achieve the integration of the fields of catalysis and 3D printing, to develop pioneering technologies in the field of carbon dioxide capture and conversion into fuels and useful chemical compounds. They indicated that this study is an important step in addressing the global challenges related to carbon disposal, and is also part of the joint initiative (Synergon) at the Catalysis and Separation Center, which aims to break the barriers that separate various scientific fields, and find more opportunities for cooperation between traditional and modern research fields, with the aim of developing innovative solutions.

The university pointed out that the research paper was published in the scientific journal “Separation and Purification Technology”, which is listed in the top 1% of scientific journals concerned with the field of separation and purification of materials, noting that the paper shed light on the mechanism of using 3D printing to create absorbent materials designed in a way that qualifies them to improve performance in sustainable applications for carbon dioxide capture, as the combination of catalysis and 3D printing contributed to the research team overcoming long-standing limitations, and identifying the main challenge facing absorbents made using 3D printing technology, which is the low mechanical strength and getting rid of it. The university indicated that the members of the research team relied on 3D printing technologies, such as selective laser melting, stereolithography and digital light processing, with the aim of manufacturing absorbents designed in a specific way, with improved engineering properties such as thin layers of the geometric shape for use in the carbon dioxide capture process.

The university confirmed that 3D printing has enabled the precise manufacturing of complex compounds with high surfaces, which has led to enhancing the efficiency of the carbon dioxide capture and conversion process. The team is currently developing specialized absorbents and catalysts that outperform traditional materials in their performance, by combining the power of catalysis and 3D printing.

The research team includes Dr. Kyriaki Polychronopoulou, Director of the Catalysis and Separation Center, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Patras in Greece, external partner of the Catalysis and Separation Center, Dr. Georgios Karanikolos, Dr. Nahla Al Amoudi, the second topic team leader and PhD student at the Catalysis and Separation Center, Kedar Gevrah, and Dr. Rashid Abu Al Rub, Director of the Advanced Digital Manufacturing and 3D Printing Center and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Khalifa University.