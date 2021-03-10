Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in cooperation with the Research and Development Program for the Study of Greenhouse Gases, announced the organization of the International Conference on Greenhouse Gas Control Technologies, on March 15th, by default.

Dr. Aref Al-Hammadi, co-chair of the conference and deputy CEO of the university, said: “The university supports the research program for developing and studying greenhouse gases in organizing the conference in its fifteenth edition.