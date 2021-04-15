Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology organized a virtual exhibition of vocational training opportunities 2021 with the participation of 29 institutions from the public and private sectors, which reviewed the vocational training opportunities offered as a major first step in the vocational field for young professionals and qualified to contribute to the development of the knowledge economy in the country.

457 male and female students attended the virtual exhibition, which provided more than 120 training opportunities in a wide range of industries including healthcare, biotechnology, clean energy, nuclear engineering, aviation, space, oil and gas, as well as advanced technology sectors such as robotics, smart systems, logistics and infrastructure.

The exhibition witnessed the participation of a number of leading institutions and companies such as Edge Group, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Tawazun, Etisalat Corporation, Du, Microsoft, GE, General Motors, PwC Middle East, Total, Schlumberger, Accenture, and Emirates Bank Dubai. the National. Schneider Electric, Lockheed Martin, Boston Consulting Group, Al Masoud Oil and Gas, National Petroleum Construction Company, Strata, Noor Abu Dhabi, National Marine Dredging, TNV and Direct TT also participated in the exhibition.

Students benefited from the virtual platform to interact with participating institutions electronically through digital rooms that represent each institution and allow students to speak with representatives of institutions individually or in groups. The platform also allows students to conduct interviews with students and provide them with details related to training programs through videos and digital manuals.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shuaibi, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs and Associate Professor at Khalifa University said: “The comprehensive academic and research programs of Khalifa University are designed with the aim of providing students with appropriate expertise and providing government and private companies with the necessary competencies for their institutions, as the university is keen to prepare its students for future employment while they are armed. With the knowledge and skills of the twenty-first century ».

He emphasized that the students of Khalifa University have proven their competence on the personal and professional levels, as they are ambitious students who are able to provide innovative solutions and constructive ideas that contribute to enhancing the role of companies.