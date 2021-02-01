Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Khalifa University of Science and Technology organized a mentorship program for the academic semester 2021, which lasted for three days, and was held virtually with the aim of enabling newly enrolled students in undergraduate and postgraduate programs and the College of Medicine program to engage in the new university community, and to move smoothly into an academic research environment.

Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University of Science and Technology stated that the hypothetical mentorship program for the academic year 2021, which spanned over a period of three days, witnessed a large participation of new students, which confirms the seriousness of their ambitions and goals in joining a prestigious university that provides the best academic programs that keep pace with Today’s world issues and contribute to preparing them for the labor market.

He pointed out that Khalifa University ranks first in the UAE, and the total number of 178 members of the academic bodies in the country makes up about 25 percent of Stanford University’s list of the best 2 percent of the most distinguished scholars in citations in one year in 2019, explaining This program, which is aimed at the new generation of students, is considered an active element in the field of skill development in science and technology. Therefore, we welcome new students in a distinguished scientific environment at Khalifa University.