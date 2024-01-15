Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the UAE Cybersecurity Council announced today the opening of the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy, which provides accredited training programs in Arabic and English and trains individuals, students, companies and institutions in fields related to security issues through technological, organizational and methodological processes, and also grants them accredited certificates after Completion of program requirements.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, Hamid Al-Shammari, and the Director of the Center for Physical and Electronic Systems at Khalifa University, Dr. Ernesto Damiani, in addition to representatives of “Leonardo”, a multi-sector company. Nationalities specializes in aviation, defense and security based in Italy and is considered a partner of the academy.

Hamid Al-Shammari stressed: “The Cybersecurity Academy is considered the first of its kind in the region, with courses in both Arabic and English, which reflects its commitment to inclusiveness and empowerment,” stressing that the Academy will also contribute a pivotal role in empowering individuals and institutions to protect the digital world through knowledge, training and innovation that It is embodied by the distinguished experiences of researchers at Khalifa University.

In turn, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti stressed that the opening of the Cybersecurity Academy at Khalifa University comes in line with the Council’s efforts aimed at strengthening cybersecurity in the UAE, in addition to building qualified human capital in this vital field, indicating that the opening of the Academy is considered a major step forward. With regard to providing individuals and institutions with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect our digital infrastructure, he stressed that protecting the digital world has become extremely important not only to protect the privacy of individuals but also to maintain the confidence of community members in the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti explained that through the Academy’s comprehensive certification and training programs, individuals and institutions will be provided with the necessary tools to address the challenges related to cyber threats that are constantly evolving, along with our partners at Khalifa University. He pointed out that “transferring knowledge, training, and innovation is the only way.” Which ensures achieving a more secure digital future for the UAE,” he concluded by emphasizing that the Cybersecurity Council seeks to make cybersecurity a general culture through many initiatives, including this academy, which will play a pivotal role in achieving this desired goal.

The Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy was provided with the same platforms provided by Leonardo in Italy and around the world, such as the “Cyber ​​Range” platform, whose design is based on simulation and interoperability to provide high-accuracy simulation of interactive operating scenarios. The academy also provides special training initiatives that meet the needs of… Institutions within the UAE, as these programs are designed to guide individuals, government and industrial sectors, and policy makers in the response mechanism and taking preventive measures to stop cybercrimes before they occur.

The security professionals, who recently joined the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy, conducted a six-week training program at the Leonardo Academy in Genoa, Italy, where they gained experience in using the two “Leonardo” platforms: “CyberRange” and “CyberTrainer.”