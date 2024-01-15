Yesterday, Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the UAE Cybersecurity Council announced the opening of the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy, which provides accredited training programs in Arabic and English, and trains individuals, students, companies and institutions in fields related to security issues through technological, organizational and methodological processes, and also gives them Accredited certificates, after completing the program requirements.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, Hamid Al-Shammari, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, and Dr. Ernesto Damiani, Director of the Center for Physical and Electronic Systems at Khalifa University, in addition to representatives of Leonardo, which is A multinational aviation, defense and security company based in Italy is a partner of the Academy.

Al-Shammari stressed that the Cybersecurity Academy is the first of its kind in the region, and it offers courses in Arabic and English, stressing that the academy will contribute a pivotal role, which is to empower individuals and institutions to protect the digital world through knowledge, training and innovation, through the distinguished expertise of researchers. At Khalifa University.

In turn, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti stressed that the opening of the Cybersecurity Academy at Khalifa University is in line with the efforts aimed at strengthening cybersecurity in the Emirates, in addition to building qualified human capital in this vital field, indicating that the opening of the academy is a major step forward in terms of By providing individuals and institutions with the necessary knowledge and skills to protect our digital infrastructure, stressing that protecting the digital world has become extremely important, to protect the privacy of individuals, and to maintain community confidence in the country’s Cyber ​​Security Council.

Al-Kuwaiti explained that through the Academy’s comprehensive certification and training programs, individuals and institutions will be provided with the necessary tools to address the challenges related to cyber threats that are witnessing continuous development, pointing out that “transferring knowledge, training, and innovation constitutes the only way to achieve a more secure digital future for the Emirates.”

The Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy was equipped with platforms provided by Leonardo in Italy and around the world, such as the “CyberRange” platform, whose design is based on simulation and interoperability, to provide high-accuracy simulation of interactive operating scenarios.

The Academy also provides special training initiatives that meet the needs of institutions within the Emirates, as the programs are designed to guide individuals, the government and industrial sectors, and policy makers in the response mechanism, and to take preventive measures to stop cybercrimes before they occur.

The security specialists who joined the Khalifa University Cybersecurity Academy carried out a six-week training program at the Leonardo Academy in the Italian city of Genoa, where they gained experience in using the two Leonardo platforms: Cyber ​​Range and Cyber ​​Trainer.

