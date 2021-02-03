Khalifa University of Science announced the start of preparations for the launch of the second mini-satellite (Abu Dhabi Sat) on February 20, noting that the AbuSat satellite, which was designed and developed by Khalifa University students and with the support of Yahsat Satellite Communications Company and Northrop Grumman , And the Emirates Space Agency, will provide the opportunity for students to design, employ and test software models in the field of control systems and determine altitudes.





