Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been approved by the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation to directly admit students with only a bachelor’s degree into its doctoral programmes. This option allows outstanding bachelor’s degree graduates the opportunity to obtain a doctorate degree in approximately five years.

On the other hand, two researchers from Khalifa University developed an electrochemical immunosensor for proteins that are hyperactive in gastric cancer.

The research results showed excellent recovery rates, compared to traditional techniques.

In detail, the Commission for Academic Accreditation approved Khalifa University’s request to offer a fast-track option for outstanding undergraduate graduates with a minimum GPA of 3.5. The new program builds on previous accelerated educational programs that include allowing outstanding high school students to take undergraduate courses for credit, and enabling outstanding undergraduate students to enroll in master’s program courses.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of academic and research excellence. The Bachelor to PhD program, which is closely aligned with the practices of leading international universities, is a testament to our continued efforts to enhance our research efforts. By enabling our elite bachelor’s degree holders to accelerate their journey to PhD in areas of interest, we facilitate their career advancement through our innovative programs. We also enable our outstanding students to unleash their potential by providing a seamless educational path,” said Dr. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University.

Students admitted to the PhD program directly after obtaining a bachelor’s degree will need an additional year of study to complete the requirements of the PhD program, compared to those who have obtained a master’s degree. Students will have the opportunity to join the PhD program and conduct innovative research in a wide variety of fields, including aerospace engineering and biomedical engineering, computer science and electrical engineering, computer engineering and mechanical engineering, chemistry and earth sciences, physics and mathematics and biomedical sciences, molecular life sciences and public health.

In addition, researchers at Khalifa University, Dr. Shaimaa Essa and Dr. Pandiaraj Kanagavalli, developed an electrochemical immunosensor for proteins that are hyperactive in various types of cancer, including gastric cancer, and the results showed excellent recovery rates, compared to conventional techniques. This immunosensor relies on carbon nanomaterials to create a highly sensitive and selective detection platform. The researchers studied various carbon materials such as graphene, graphene oxide, and carbon nanotubes to determine the best substrate for their electrodes. The results of their research project were published in the scientific journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics, which is concerned with sensors and bioelectronics. Dr. Shaimaa Issa said: “The results of our immunosensor showed excellent recovery rates, compared to conventional techniques, as the electrochemical immunosensor, which does not require a molecule or compound involved in the oxidation and reduction process to facilitate the transfer of electrons, contributes to providing significant advantages by eliminating the need for external mediators, thus simplifying the process of increasing production.” She added: “The innovation represents a qualitative leap, as stomach cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to the limitations of current screening methods. The development of a rapid, sensitive and non-invasive diagnostic tool could contribute to significantly improving early detection rates, allowing for timely intervention and improving patient outcomes,” noting that this method is highly sensitive and non-invasive, as it can provide results within 30 minutes, compared to the many hours required for traditional enzyme-linked immunoassays. The use of graphene and carbon nanotubes modified with polymelamine in biosensing opens up new opportunities for developing similar sensors for other biomarkers and diseases, as carbon nanomaterials have many advantages, including a high surface-to-volume ratio, electrical conductivity and mechanical strength, making them ideal for use across a wide range of applications including medical diagnosis and others. The university indicated that the next steps for this research include proving the validity of the results of the immunosensor, using real patient samples, and comparing its performance with current diagnostic methods, noting that this technology could be integrated into routine therapeutic practice in the future, which would radically transform the field of gastric cancer detection and treatment.