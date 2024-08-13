Khalifa University of Science and Technology has launched a new full-time Bachelor’s degree programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, aiming to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for technological development and innovation in these fields.

The multidisciplinary programme combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, computer, electronic and mechanical engineering, and mathematics, and prepares its graduates for a wide range of careers in a rapidly growing professional field.

Students in this program are exposed to the latest developments in robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling them to discover emerging career trends such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and the development of systems to improve human-robot interaction. The program provides students with distinct paths to expand in this field, including robotics used in the healthcare sector for surgical assistance, rehabilitation, and elderly care. Students also participate in projects to develop robotics and artificial intelligence prototypes for use in diverse applications such as manufacturing and identifying hazardous environments. The program also includes aspects related to sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “We are pleased to launch the new program that will empower students with the knowledge and skills to address global challenges and develop innovative solutions in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. Our specialized laboratories for teaching robotics and artificial intelligence and conducting related research provide students with an exceptional learning experience. Students in the program are supervised by some of the world’s best academic minds in the field. Upon graduation, the program qualifies them to play a pivotal role in building the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and leading the way in technological development.”

In addition to designing and developing robotic systems for use in various applications, the program includes the study of artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning for the purposes of cognitive perception, data analysis and automation. The program also covers foundational subjects in mathematics, computer science, electronic and mechanical engineering, and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

The program benefits from Khalifa University’s facilities, including specialized robotics labs equipped with the latest hardware and software. Students gain hands-on experience in the Robotic Guidance and Control Lab, the Robotic Sensing and Perception Lab, and the Robotic Systems Lab, where the labs, each measuring approximately 100 square meters, include motion detection systems and various robotic platforms.