An assistant professor of chemistry at Khalifa University of Sciences, Dinesh Shetty, has developed a two-dimensional, adjustable polymeric network using an organic substance called “calexarenes”, capable of absorbing toxic dyes from wastewater, through which dyes polluting water can be removed through the absorption process. That you collect in fine porous materials.

The researcher at the Khalifa University Center for Separation and Catalysis, Dinesh Shetty, said that the project aims to develop practical solutions to the challenges related to chemical engineering that the various industries are witnessing today, indicating that it has developed, in cooperation with researchers from New York University in Abu Dhabi, a new model using calexarin compounds. Effectively removing dyes from wastewater, which encouraged the prestigious scientific journal “The Journal of the American Chemical Society” to publish the project, and put a reference to it on the cover of the magazine. He explained that calexarenes play an effective role in the absorption process, but they may dissolve in some solvents, which may prevent them from being used properly, and the calexarenes in the microscopic system have become insoluble materials in any solvent, especially water. “I and my research team transformed calexarenes into organic models with covalent bonds, which are two- or three-dimensional structures through interactions between organic components, which result in effective covalent bonds that are capable of forming porous and crystalline materials.”

He pointed out that integrating calexarin into a microscopic system is very difficult. Therefore, the research team concluded that organic models with covalent bonds would be the most appropriate way to remove toxic dyes from industrial wastewater, pointing to their success in developing the first structures for organic models with covalent bonds that formed networks. Two-dimensional, suited to all applications, the researchers tested the materials’ abilities by using them to remove toxic dyes from aqueous solutions.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

