A research team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology has designed a new and sustainable method for treating salt water without the need to separate the water, by using energy derived from sunlight, by designing “solar crystals” that depend on the sun as a main source of energy and raise the temperature Brine and evaporated.

The university stated that disposing of salt water in the appropriate manner is a very important environmental challenge, especially since the traditional methods of disposing of salt water are not safe for the water ecosystem and vegetation, as many industrial processes produce a type of water with a high salt density that is considered to be returned. One of the easiest ways to get rid of it is to ocean water, but the increase in the concentration of that water in the seas contributes to the high level of salinity and alkalinity that may endanger the environment.

She indicated that the process of separating the salt with the evaporation feature based on the use of photothermal materials derived from solar energy is considered ineffective, due to the large quantities of salt in the water that affect the absorption processes that take place in the thermal thermal materials and the transport of water molecules and evaporation.

She pointed out that to solve this problem, the research team designed a three-dimensional solar crystalline device that contains an aluminum plate characterized by its effectiveness and ability to conduct heat, and the ability to separate the water evaporation process from the absorption process, as the function of the thermal aluminum separator is to deliver heat from the base of the device to Its walls allow for evaporation, which results in a highly effective heat-to-steam performance.

The university affirmed that this promising strategy, despite its simplicity, aims to provide sustainable and cost-effective solutions, especially in small and medium-sized factories that focus on saline water treatment processes.





