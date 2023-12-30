Researchers at Khalifa University of Science and Technology have succeeded in developing four new technologies using machine learning, which support the health sector in creating a new model for understanding and interpreting human emotions, through “emotional computing,” in addition to the fields of diagnosis and monitoring of diabetes, and supporting pregnant women with gestational diabetes. And identifying vital indicators for self-control of asthma.

In detail, a team of researchers at Khalifa University of Science and Technology developed a new model for understanding and interpreting human emotions, by developing a data set that includes signs of emotions, stress, and attention in real situations collected from university students, within the field of “emotional computing,” by collecting data from phones and smart watches. their own, using a variety of sensor data. Participating students were also asked to report their emotional state, happiness and stress, levels of attention and task disturbance, and change in sensations, up to 16 times a day, and the data was collected entirely according to a plan approved by the university’s Research Ethics Committee.

The new paradigm, “affective computing,” developed by Dr. Ahsan Habib Khandoker and Dr. Leontios Hadgelio Ntiadis, aims to develop systems that can recognize and interpret human emotions.

It has potential applications including building machine learning models to predict mental health, productivity, emotional perception, and stress detection.

It can also be used to study attention management, as well as how emotional states are affected by tasks that require timely responses.

The techniques included the use of a team of researchers led by the Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology at Khalifa University, Dr. Leontios Hadjilou Ntiadis, machine learning techniques to identify features in the microvascular network in the skin that are sensitive to diabetes and can help predict its onset. In addition to its danger.

The new technology aims to uniquely evaluate the skin and subcutaneous fat layers to reveal microvascular structures.

The clinical use of interpretable intelligent systems offers the potential for a new approach to disease diagnosis and monitoring.

The research team resorted to a non-invasive imaging technique called audio-visual endoscopy, which provides a detailed view of the tiny blood vessels in the body, and provides detailed images of the skin vessels and each of the capillaries. Using these images, the team also resorted to machine learning techniques to link specific microvascular features to diabetes complications, providing valuable insights by highlighting changes in the microvascular network as diabetes gradually progresses.

In a third innovation, a research team from Khalifa University succeeded in developing a smart application, “My Twin,” that allows doctors to plan operations and examinations and conduct the best medical diagnoses.

Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Dr. Amna Al Shehhi, and doctoral researcher Shirlene Jemima designed and developed the application with the aim of supporting pregnant women with gestational diabetes.

The “My Twin” application is based on digital twin technology, with features that enable doctors to control gestational diabetes treatment and make better decisions based on accurate information about the patient’s care.

Digital twin technology can be controlled and adjusted specifically to suit each patient.

This technology also provides a special diet and healthy lifestyle recommendations that suit the patient, while maintaining privacy through the application on the smartphone.

The fourth innovation concerned identifying potential biomarkers for respiratory diseases, as researchers were able to identify 57 biomarkers for asthma using advanced machine learning techniques, so that every patient can self-manage his condition.

These techniques identified the respiratory tract microbiota of asthma patients compared to healthy people, and were able to explore the possibility of using the microbiota as a biomarker to diagnose and predict asthma.

The research team applied advanced machine learning techniques to a dataset of 5,853 operational taxonomic units of microbial categories from 40 patients, to identify a set of the most relevant operational taxonomic units.

The team succeeded in identifying 57 microbial biomarkers related to diagnosis and therapeutic strategies.

280 patents

Khalifa University plays a prominent role in advancing and accelerating the wheel of innovation, due to its distinguished academic programmes, advanced research centers and facilities, and its registration of many patents. The university ranks 28th among Asian universities, and includes 20 research centers in Asia, and the percentage of students is 1. The teaching staff is 8 to 1, while the percentage of female students is 60% of the total students.

The university has succeeded in registering more than 280 patents, 60% of which represent new discoveries and technologies related to sustainability. The university also recently registered 54 patents in fields including advanced materials, manufacturing, clean and renewable energy, the environment, and hydrocarbon exploration and production, in addition to other fields such as robotics and systems. Smart, data science, sensors, water and environment.

