Khalifa.. the heart and the white palm -1-

There is no consolation worthy of the Emirates in the departure of a father who is caring for everyone, a father who favors everyone and everyone, and a leader of the homeland in the stage of empowerment, after he supported the founding leader, and he was his eye, hand, and the shoulder on which he relies on calamities, and difficulties, whether in the renaissance of Abu Dhabi or in the establishment of the State of the Union Sheikh Khalifa passed away quietly, just like him, he left satisfied, and everyone loved him, prayed for him, remembered him, and could not comfort him, and he who was like a cold breeze in the sky of my country, and a lush green shade that sought him from far and near, and fulfilled his goodness far and near, was equanimity And the pillar, the dimension of wisdom, and the carrier of heavy loads, we used to see him like the good news, and we saw the goodness of Zayed following him, it was our consolation when we showed the dear and dear under the soil, and he was our pride and the crown of our heads, with which the Emirates took new horizons, and was able to install what is inside, to see the outside with the eyes of challenge and the future. And mastery of the new and modern, and create that distinction.

Sheikh Khalifa.. I wish that the eyes did not make you cry, and the hearts were not broken by your departure, you are the laughter of the nation, and the smile of the Emirates, and perhaps now I remember the first time I saw Sheikh Khalifa, it was in the old Al-Nahyaniya school, he was in the advanced classes in it, but the real picture that remained in my memory The boy from Al-Ain, I photographed him driving his long black saloon car, wearing black sunglasses, his golden dagger, of that great length, his white cloak and his twisted and split headband from the front, and the beginning of the mustache and beard line. It and the condition of its people, the people’s welcome and their joy in meeting him, then came the second image that was synonymous with the first image, and years later, it was with his sudden entry to us, and we are in the classroom at the end of the primary at the Military Culture School, and he became the Crown Prince in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a minister For the defense, and although I have seen him repeatedly in life, and with the days, but the first image and its impressions remain in the memory, and the first thing that looks at the sight of that good, majestic, cheerful, benevolent man constantly, laughing, sweet and strange information, The joking person who knows him, his abundance of cognition and geographical knowledge, and many beautiful things that he inherited from his father, and are not absent from him.

There are personalities when you see them or they appear to you or you suddenly notice them, you have nothing but a smile towards them, as they make you feel joy at the moment, bringing you joy, and a bit of satisfaction. Purify her and the whiteness of her heart, and her palm is grassy with giving, green with goodness.. That is how Sheikh Khalifa was among us, in us, and those around us, our happiness and joy, the abundant good and the rest, the scent of the dear, we did not and will not miss his departure, no, our sky will not be shaded by a gray cloud, and that wind will harden on us that still prays our city, no, can we bear those hot, petrified tears in the pits? No, are all the Emirates, from their edges to their edges, grieved at the sight of their afflictions, bereaved by the death of their man, and his news that made his senses clear? Yes.. the late is the successor of goodness and the white palm…