His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, delivered the UAE’s speech, while heading the country’s delegation participating in the high-level segment of the work of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council held in Geneva. Before the Human Rights Council, His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, explaining that the fourth comprehensive periodic review of the country represented an important opportunity to hold a fruitful and constructive dialogue about the country’s record in the field of human rights and the progress achieved in this field. He also stressed the UAE’s keenness to support and cooperate with various United Nations human rights organs and mechanisms.

His Excellency said that the UAE is currently working on preparing a national plan for human rights, which is mainly based on implementing the recommendations that were accepted within the framework of the fourth periodic review in 2023.

His Excellency noted the continued development of the legislative and institutional system, and the adoption of policies and programs related to human rights and the consolidation of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, as it recently issued the federal law on regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, and the federal decree on combating discrimination, hatred and extremism. In the field of women’s empowerment, His Excellency stressed the state’s interest in women’s empowerment, and the Cabinet’s adoption of the National Policy for Women’s Empowerment “2023-2031,” and also approved the National Policy for Women’s Health. Likewise, the State worked to support women’s participation in peace-building processes and in assisting local communities in areas Conflicts, by hosting training programs to empower women and build capacities from various countries of the world and establishing the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center for Women, Peace and Security.

In the field of climate change, His Excellency said that the UAE believes in the importance of joint work with the international community to confront global challenges. In this context, the country hosted the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which culminated in the adoption of the “UAE Agreement” document. The conference also issued many important announcements and initiatives, most notably the establishment of a $30 billion fund to bridge the climate financing gap. Activating the Loss and Damage Fund with contributions amounting to $550 million.

His Excellency added, “This February, the capital, Abu Dhabi, hosted the Conference on Islam and Human Fraternity, which stressed the importance of the Document on Human Fraternity as a global reference for promoting tolerance and coexistence between religions and cultures.” In the field of education, His Excellency touched on the efforts made by the state within the framework of developing an educational system to fill this gap in societies suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions around the world, citing the assistance provided to African countries in this field, adding that the state constantly adopts the Human Rights Council’s resolution to achieve Equal enjoyment of the right to education by girls. In the field of confronting the challenges facing various governments, His Excellency referred to the activities of the World Government Summit 2024 held in Dubai, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” in which more than 4,000 participants participated, including heads of state and government, in which they discussed important issues and topics for work. Governmental. His Excellency stressed that the UAE believes in the importance of international cooperation and multilateral action, especially in the United Nations system, and adherence to international law, international humanitarian law and stable rules in international relations to confront the serious challenges the world is currently witnessing resulting from international conflicts and the challenge it faces today in the region. It is the continuation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation that is extremely sensitive and dangerous.

His Excellency added, “This situation requires intensifying collective action and joint efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and accelerate the arrival of necessary humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip in an adequate, sustainable, safe and unhindered manner.” To spare the region from the expansion and continuation of confrontations and violence, he called for the necessity of creating A political horizon for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

He noted that the UAE provided support to the Palestinian people, as it launched the “The Gallant Knight 3” initiative, and operated an air bridge to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip and is still continuing. It established a field hospital there and another floating one in Al-Arish, Egypt, and operated water desalination plants to provide the population with drinking water and supplied The Gaza Strip has automatic ovens to produce bread, and it continues to receive wounded children and cancer patients from Gaza for treatment in hospitals in the UAE, and will continue to work to ensure that aid flows to the civilian population in the Strip.

His Excellency added that the UAE continues to make diplomatic efforts and communicate with all countries and active parties to achieve calm and peace in the Middle East, and during its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, the country played an active role in strengthening the foundations of peace and stability.

In conclusion, His Excellency affirmed the determination and will of the UAE to continue its journey to advance human rights at the national level, and to work within the framework of its partnership with other countries and through the United Nations to advance human rights.