The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourned with great sadness and sorrow His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away yesterday, and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered that flags in the country be flown down from yesterday, and it will be raised next Saturday on March 27th, And a declaration of mourning for a period of three days.

Vice President of the State: – “May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.” Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – “The state lost one of the loyal men of the Emirates, after a life full of giving and sincere patriotism.” Hamdan bin Mohammed: – «Farewell to the nation today, a symbol of its symbols, and a knight got off after a tender journey that will remain immortal. Maktoum bin Mohammed: – “May God have mercy on our dear deceased … we offer condolences to the people and their leadership on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.”

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns with great sadness and sorrow, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away yesterday," said a statement of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in which His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum mourned.

The ministry said in its statement: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, mourns His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, praying to God Almighty to dwell in his spaciousness and inspire his family with patience.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a tweet through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

His Highness said: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return .. May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, said that “the country has lost one of the UAE’s loyal men after a life full of giving and patriotism. Al-Sadiq », in a tweet His Highness published on his Twitter account.

And the tweet read: “Today we lost one of the loyal Emirati men after a life full of giving and sincere patriotic work..May God have mercy on my brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, and reward him with the best reward for what he offered to his country and people .. … praying to God to inspire them patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, mourned through a tweet on Twitter, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul. Its symbols and a knight left after a tender journey that will remain immortal, from which we draw inspiration from lessons and lessons in upholding the homeland and spreading the causes of goodness .. We ask God Almighty to have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. and dwell in his spacious gardens.

Flags at half-mast in Dubai for 10 days and suspending work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for 3 days.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, mourned, via a tweet on Twitter, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, and his Highness said: “We condole the people and leadership of the Emirates on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on our dear deceased and make him live in paradise. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.

The court of His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a statement yesterday, in which he said: Next to his Lord yesterday morning, Wednesday ».

The statement added: “In view of the current exceptional circumstances, and due to precautionary measures, the funeral prayer will be limited to the deceased, to family members only. The absentee prayer will be held for the deceased after the Maghrib prayer in all the country’s mosques..May God have mercy on the deceased and make him live in paradise.

The Diwan announced the official mourning and flags at half-mast in Dubai for a period of 10 days, starting yesterday, and the suspension of work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, from today to Saturday, March 27th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum performed the funeral prayer on the body of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul.

The prayers were performed alongside His Highness at the Zabeel Mosque in Dubai yesterday noon, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance And coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, head of the Dubai Land Department, along with a number of sheikhs.

The body of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Al Taher was carried from the Zabeel Mosque to its final resting place in the Umm Hurair Cemetery in Dubai, yesterday afternoon.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the mourners, along with them Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the sons of the deceased Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum, as well as Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs also participated in the funeral.





