Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), announced the success of the treatment of a five-year-old child suffering from chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis.

Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) is a rare disease that causes inflammation predominantly in the long bones of the lower extremities in children and adolescents, with symptoms such as bone or joint pain, and localized bone swelling. Early diagnosis and treatment play an important role in achieving recovery outcomes.

The sick child suffered from chronic back pain, which made him bedridden.

After undergoing comprehensive examinations, he was diagnosed with ‘Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis’ at the Rheumatology Clinic in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

The pediatric rheumatology consultant at the hospital, Dr. Kamran Mahmoud, assumed the responsibility of treating the child, and with the necessary treatment, a significant improvement appeared in the child’s condition, as he regained the ability to stand and walk with a decrease in the severity of the pain, which enabled him to return to school.

Dr. Mahmoud said, “The success of the treatment of (recurrent chronic multifocal osteomyelitis) in the boy gives hope to other children who suffer from this rare condition, and by benefiting from specialized rheumatology services, appropriate immediate diagnosis and treatment can be provided for children with symptoms or joint pain.” ».

For her part, the child’s mother expressed her gratitude and thanks to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for giving her son a second chance in life. With the new treatment, his condition has improved dramatically, and he is now able to walk and go to school again, and she appreciated the care and care shown by the specialized team at the hospital. .