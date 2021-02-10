Sheikh Khalifa City announced that the medical team for electrocardiography in the city has achieved new success by performing more than 2000 catheter cauterization operations since the launch of the service in 2006. Pointing out that Sheikh Khalifa Medical City has introduced cauterization services for cardiac disorders in the country for the first time in nearly 15 years. Its services are the most comprehensive in the country.

In detail, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City stated that the 2000 operation was performed on a 37-year-old Syrian patient suffering from atrial fibrillation, which is a common heart problem that causes irregularity and abnormal acceleration in the heartbeat. This patient had been admitted to the hospital several times due to a rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath. This patient underwent a successful cryotherapy, after which the patient did not experience any new episodes of atrial fibrillation. This process achieves a success rate of twice the success rate of drugs in controlling atrial fibrillation. The operation requires a short stay in the hospital (48 hours) and is performed under local anesthesia using a small catheter inserted into the thigh without leaving any scars.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City introduced freezing cauterization technology to the country for the first time in 2014 and since that time, the Medical City has performed nearly 150 freezing cauterization operations, and its electrocardiogram team continues to perform the largest number of this type of operations at the state level.

Dr. Moataz Al-Qadri, a consultant electrocardiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “Our services continue to grow and develop and we strive to provide the latest in science and technology in this field to harness them in treating our patients. Cardiac electrocardiologists with great skills and extensive experience provide comprehensive specialized care for all Patients with cardiac arrhythmias.

He added: “The electrocardiogram department at SKMC provides all forms of care for heart rhythm disorders from evaluation to treatment under one roof, including drug treatment in addition to invasive procedures such as catheter cauterization, implantation of pacemaker batteries, and defibrillation batteries. Sheikh Khalifa Medical City also continues to provide unique services such as electrocardiograms for children, removal of batteries and their wires, in addition to cautery operations for patients suffering from congenital heart defects and heart rhythm disorders.

“We employ the latest three-dimensional cardiac mapping system, intracardiac ultrasound, heat cauterization, and freeze-ironing technology to treat the most difficult cases of arrhythmia. Our main focus is to reduce the risks to our patients during operations while maintaining our ideal results and success rate.” High.”

On his part, Acting President of the Institute of Cardiac Sciences at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Omar Al-Falas, said: “Being the first and longest-serving center in the country, we have had the honor of serving thousands of patients suffering from arrhythmias over the years, as we performed 2000 catheter ablation operations during the five years. Past ten “

After reaching this milestone, the Electrocardiogram team is eagerly looking forward to their next milestone – the implantation of 2,000 pacemakers and defibrillation batteries in the near future.

Dr. Maryam Butti Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said, “This achievement adds to the list of achievements of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City champions. 2000 catheter ablation procedures are equivalent to 2000 opportunities for a higher quality life for 2,000 heart patients. We are extremely proud of the cardiac electrophoresis team that Prove that quantity and quality can go hand in hand when fine skills, correct technique and pure commitment are present in one place.





