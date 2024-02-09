The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced the accreditation of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a Center of Excellence in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery. The accreditation reflects the superiority of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City due to its advanced capabilities in providing heart care services to children and infants who suffer from congenital heart diseases and associated complications, in addition to the excellence of its specialized medical teams around the clock and their dedication to providing high-quality health care services to patients.

“Sheikh Khalifa Medical City” received the Center of Excellence Shield during a ceremony held in the main “Department of Health – Abu Dhabi” building, which witnessed the award of the Excellence Shield to “Sheikh Khalifa Medical City” in the presence of

Head of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Head of Corporate Affairs at PureHealth, Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi, and CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) Group, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, The Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Badr Al Qubaisi, and the Acting Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Mona Al Hammadi.

As a Center of Excellence for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, “Sheikh Khalifa Medical City” is a leading center in the emirate in the management of pediatric surgery, giving patients access to a wide range of treatments and excellent cardiac healthcare services, and accrediting “Sheikh Khalifa Medical City” as a Center of Excellence enhances its position. As a leading healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi, based on its patient-centered approach to healthcare with an emphasis on evidence-based care and the provision of comprehensive care by a team of experts from various specialties, in addition to critical care and prevention services and its keenness to cooperate with other healthcare facilities. And relevant authorities to enhance access for all members of society to distinguished health care.