Doctors at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City succeeded in performing a laser removal of benign “non-cancerous” thyroid nodules in a 48-year-old female patient.

A palpable thyroid nodule forms in about 4 to 7% of the population (10 to 18 million people). A thyroid nodule is a palpable swelling of the thyroid gland with a normal appearance. It is a common condition that results from a variety of thyroid disorders.

Although most of them are benign, about 5% of the palpable nodules are cancerous. The nodules are evaluated to detect thyroid cancer by taking a biopsy. The nodule that contains cancer or suspected of having cancer is removed by surgery. Benign nodules are usually removed only if they grow and enlarge with time or cause symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or choking.

Dr. Sheikh Irfan Pasha, a consultant otolaryngologist, head and neck surgery and head of the surgery department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, affiliated with SEHA, said: “This surgical technique is performed while the patient is awake and under local anesthesia, so a thin needle with a diameter of no more than one millimeter is inserted into the node. The targeted thyroid is under ultrasound guidance and laser treatments are applied through the needle where the amount of energy is planned and calculated in advance based on the size of the node. Patients recover within two hours and leave the hospital on the same day without the need for any other medication, and they can resume work and other activities the next day and are evaluated immediately after the procedure, then after a month and again after 12 months.

He explained that laser treatment to remove benign thyroid nodules is a relatively new, non-surgical, effective and reproducible procedure. In general, it can be tolerated, as its risks are very low and does not cause major complications. The thyroid gland is a vital organ that regulates metabolism, growth and development, and through laser eradication, we can preserve this organ.

On her part, patient Rola Choucair expressed her happiness when Dr. Pasha told her that she would be the first patient nominated for a thyroid nodule laser removal in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and she was relieved that she would not have to undergo surgery or thyroidectomy.