Pure Health, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, continues to achieve many qualitative achievements in the diagnosis and treatment of rare musculoskeletal conditions in children. Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), announced the success of the treatment of a one-year-old child. 5 years old with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis.

Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) is a rare disease that causes inflammation predominantly in the long bones of the lower extremities in children and adolescents, with symptoms such as bone or joint pain and localized bone swelling.

The sick child suffered from chronic back pain, which made him bedridden. After undergoing comprehensive examinations, he was diagnosed with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis at the Rheumatology Clinic in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

A pediatric rheumatology consultant at the hospital, Dr. Kamran Mahmoud, took over the responsibility of treating the child, and with the necessary treatment, a significant improvement appeared in the child’s condition, as he regained the ability to stand and walk with a decrease in the severity of the pain, which enabled him to return to school.

Dr. Kamran Mahmood said that the success of the treatment of chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis in the boy gives hope to other children suffering from this rare condition, and with the benefit of specialized rheumatology services, appropriate immediate diagnosis and treatment can be provided for children with symptoms or joint pain.

For her part, the child’s mother expressed her gratitude and thanks to “Sheikh Khalifa Medical City” for giving her son a second chance in life. With the new treatment, his condition has improved dramatically and he is now able to walk and go to school again, and she appreciated the care and care shown by the team of specialists. in the hospital.

For her part, Dr. Mona Al Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “In line with the vision of Pure Health and the directives of SEHA, we continue our commitment to providing excellent medical care to our pediatric patients, through our distinguished team of pediatricians. With our state-of-the-art facilities, we offer a wide range of specialized treatments for various medical conditions, and we will continue to focus on achieving excellence in pediatric healthcare and dedicate our efforts to serving our patients and their families, giving them the utmost care and attention.”

The Child Cure success story embodies the PureHealth Group’s vision of enhancing the health of communities and enabling their members to live longer, healthier, and happier lives. The achievement confirms SEHA’s dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare, giving hope to those with rare conditions of the musculoskeletal system and their families.

In line with Pure Health’s efforts, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City continues its efforts to provide the highest levels of advanced health care, through the use of technology and highly skilled medical, technical and administrative staff, which leads to significantly improving patient outcomes.