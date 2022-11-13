The Head of the Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology and Diabetes at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Saree’a Salem Al-Rumaithi, revealed the use of the latest insulin pump for diabetics, the Minimed 780G smart pump, which works as an alternative to the natural pancreas, as it operates in a closed-loop system and pumps insulin continuously and in an orderly fashion. Throughout the day, it was installed for 80 patients who are continuing their treatment at Khalifa Medical City, including 40 children.

Al-Rumaithi pointed out that the modern generation of the Hybrid Closed-Loop Pump (AHCL) predicts the body’s needs for insulin, and adjusts its pumping by itself, by using artificial intelligence and taking advantage of data science to adjust insulin doses accurately, which contributes to reducing the risk of hypoglycemia and severe elevations. Both.

She said that the insulin pump is a small device about the size of a phone that simulates the work of the pancreas. Insulin pump via transmitter; The pump then uses the information to make changes to the amount of insulin needed.

Al-Rumaithi confirmed that the pump is safe, and can be used during sports, during school, or events and normal daily life, as the results of the experience of users of this type of pumps were very positive, in addition to helping them control the sugar level contributed to improving their quality of life, noting that the system Smart Pump includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to easily and easily track pump and CGM information with customized options for alerts and real-time glucose trends, as well as automatically share information with caregivers and healthcare professionals.

On its official website, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health warned that diabetes is a chronic disease that requires the patient to change many lifestyle habits, such as diet, exercise, and taking medications. In addition to the need for continuous follow-up and making adjustments according to the patient’s condition so that the person with the disease can take the right decisions when dealing with the disease and coexisting with it.

The center stated that, within a global statistic, 537 million adults with diabetes were infected with the disease. The number of adults with prediabetes and at risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 541 million, while deaths were 6.7 million in 2020.

According to the statistics of the World Federation against Obesity, 15.4% of the UAE population has been diagnosed with diabetes.

And the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital indicated that a diabetic patient shows several symptoms, most notably thirst, fatigue, frequent urination, infections that do not heal, hunger, distress, irritability, and unexplained weight loss, noting that sometimes, these symptoms do not appear on some patients at all, which means Delayed diagnosis of diabetes, so it is important to conduct general health examinations so that the patient knows if he is at risk of developing diabetes.

And she warned that diabetes has many effects on other organs in the body, which leads to serious health problems unless it is dealt with in an appropriate way.

These effects include cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, atherosclerosis, neuropathy (nerve damage) that causes numbness in the fingers and toes and travels to the extremities, kidney failure, and eye problems such as glaucoma. (glaucoma), cataracts, hearing loss, dental problems, as well as problems with the feet, including poor blood flow and nerve damage.