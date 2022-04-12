Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates, announced the use of a new gene therapy for a three-year-old Emirati child suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, “a genetic disorder that causes progressive weakness of the skeletal muscles in children”. In the event that appropriate treatment is not provided, the condition can develop to affect the heart muscles, causing children to lose their ability to walk and the appearance of signs of scoliosis, and this neurological disease may shorten the life expectancy of the child,” noting that the “Amundez 45” treatment was provided. Speaking for the first time ever in the United Arab Emirates at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to treat a child after being diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Omar Ismail, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “Thanks to the new treatments available in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, such as the “Amondes 45” treatment, we have succeeded in giving the child and his parents new hope. This drug, which is given through intravenous injection, helps the body to “Producing the functional form of dystrophin, a protein essential for maintaining muscle strength, that malfunctions in children with DMD. This treatment is a vital innovation that will enhance the quality of life for many children with this neurological disease.”

He added, “The incidence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 30% of children is the first in the family, while 70% of the sufferers have previous cases with their relatives, especially from the mother’s side. This neurological condition occurs due to abnormal mutations in the dystrophin gene, which produces The essential protein responsible for the health and performance of muscles and the continuity of their work.”

He continued, “We at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City currently have four types of genetic therapies available to treat cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, so parents should conduct regular check-ups and tests when noticing any abnormalities in the child’s motor functions. This will help doctors determine the appropriate gene therapy for the child’s condition. .”

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City offers the latest treatments for pediatric patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other conditions of muscular dystrophy. The advanced health center of SEHA includes a group of specialized and qualified employees, in addition to the availability of the latest medical equipment.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

