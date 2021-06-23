A specialized medical team of pediatric neurologists in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, “one of SEHA’s facilities,” succeeded in treating the 17-month-old Emirati girl Afra, who was suffering from spinal muscular dystrophy, which caused her to loosen her limbs. And the softness of the neck, and the looseness of the stem.

The medical team succeeded in diagnosing a rare genetic disease and developing a strong plan to treat the girl and stop her condition from deteriorating until the arrival of the drug that was imported from outside the UAE specifically to treat the case of the girl Afra.

The Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Maryam Butti Al Mazrouei, affirmed SEHA’s keenness to provide world-class health care to members of society, at the hands of its distinguished medical, technical and administrative cadres, using the latest technologies and treatments available globally.

She said that the UAE has provided all support and assistance to the health sector, provided hospitals and health centers with highly qualified cadres, equipped them with modern technologies and advanced treatments, and is keen to provide the necessary treatment and medicines to citizens and residents on its soil, noting that the treatment of the Emirati girl Afra is a great achievement. It is achieved by one of the SEHA facilities, and a window of hope for other families who have children suffering from the same disease, which is one of the rare genetic diseases that are transmitted from parents carrying genes to their children.

For his part, the pediatric neurosurgeon and head of the pediatric neurology department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Dr. Omar Ismail, stressed the importance of early diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, and early treatment in order to preserve the nerves of the injured child and prevent them from being damaged. The treatment results are good and the child is back to normal without any physical problems.

He said: “Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disease that affects the motor nervous system, and affects all nerve cells, including the cells responsible for movement, swallowing and breathing, so that the child becomes unable to move, noting that this disease results from a mutation in the responsible genes. About building a protein, which maintains motor neurons, and the child usually inherits two genetic copies, one from the father, and the other from the mother. If one of the two copies is sick, the child does not develop SMA, but if the two inherited copies are sick, the disease occurs. .

He added: “Gene therapy deals with the root cause of the disease, and reaches the target motor neurons that lack this gene, which in turn leads to improving muscle movement and functions, and this treatment depends on giving the right gene through virus vectors for muscular dystrophy, by injecting the sick child. Intravenously for one time, so that it improves the response of the motor neurons of the child, and the dose of treatment is determined according to the weight of the patient.

He pointed to the success of the medical team in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in dealing with the case of the girl Afraa, although she arrived at the hospital late and her limbs were greatly affected, but thanks to God Almighty and the great support provided by the “SEHA” company, the case of the girl Afraa was dealt with with great success. And quickly, and he gave her the emergency treatment consisting of 4 doses to stop the deterioration of her condition, until the final treatment that was given to her arrived, which helped protect her breathing muscles, and breathe normally, without the need for any artificial respirator in the future, as well as the swallowing muscles were preserved, which Enable her to take food and medicine normally.

For her part, the mother of the child, Afra, extended her heartfelt thanks to the “SEHA” company and the medical, nursing and administrative team that supervised the provision of treatment to her child, and followed up on her condition until God granted her recovery.

She said that she noticed that her baby’s movement was abnormal at the age of 3 months, so she went to a doctor in the Emirate of Ajman, and after conducting the necessary tests, it was found that she had spinal muscular atrophy, so she was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, which conducted accurate medical examinations for her, and the medical team developed a plan The treatment was successful.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City provides specialized neurology clinics such as Botox clinics, ketogenic diet clinic, spina bifida clinic, complex cases of epilepsy and neuromuscular clinic.



