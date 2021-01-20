Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education affirmed that sponsoring the wise leadership in the UAE for people of determination provides a unique model for what care and empowerment of this group should be at the local, regional and international levels, noting that people of determination are always on a date of excellence and leadership that guarantees them the release of their creativity And their innovations to serve society and advance its development march in the next fifty.

This came during the session organized by the award yesterday evening, entitled “People of determination, creative innovations in the next fifty”, in the presence of Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, in which Wafa Hamad bin Suleiman, Director of the Department of Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination at the Ministry of Community Development, and Fatimah Ahmed Al Hameli, head of the rehabilitation department at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Asma Musa Muhammed is the mother of a student of the People of Determination, and the student Zayed Awad Al Nuaimi from the People of Determination, and its management, Bariya Haj Suleiman is an arbitrator in the award.

At the beginning of the session, Amal Al-Afifi emphasized the interest of the Khalifa Award for Education in supporting the creativity of people of determination in its various sessions, noting that the award introduces the field of people of determination, which targets individuals, institutions and centers, in order to support pioneering initiatives and distinguished projects that serve people of determination in various sectors.

On her part, Wafa Bin Sulaiman said: One of the most important things that the ministry has set in mind through its strategy and plans for the coming years is to enable people of determination to access services designed in a way that suits them, and to obtain information prepared for them, and rights to education, health, employment and public life in a manner that ensures their inclusion in The community, taking into account their individual needs that differ from one person to another, and the importance of the complementarity of these services and their provision by the various stakeholders in an inclusive manner.

She added: We are looking for, over the next 50 years, a real broad-based participation by people of determination in the issues that concern them, and we seek to provide physical, information and technical environments that are easy to access and free from barriers, and innovative methods of services designed to suit everyone, and to ensure access for everyone, and the participation of all easily. He is pleased, in the UAE’s diverse, welcoming and accepting society.

Zayed the Supreme

For her part, Fatima Al-Hameli affirmed: The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has contributed to the integration of people of determination and their happiness by providing a qualified and flexible environment that allows them the opportunity to unleash their energies, prove their capabilities, empower them, and fully integrate them into society, as well as creating new work paths that facilitate their positive engagement in Their social environment as productive and creative individuals.

Family

During the session, Asma Musa Muhammad presented her experience as a mother to one of the people of determination, saying: Since I am the mother of a young person of people of determination, Yusef Al Ali, I liked to clarify and highlight the role of the family with them and what we experienced with Yusef until he reached distinction. The family is the basis and the fertile ground on which the individual grows in order to blossom with his creativity, which we touched with our son Joseph that in every age stage he dazzles us with creativity in a new field, not to mention the gift that God gave him, which is painting. Alhamdulillah, we are in a great blessing, which is the UAE that adopted them and provided them with support.

Unleash

The session was concluded with the participation of student Zayed Awad Al-Nuaimi, in which he shed light on his experience as one of the people of determination and the therapeutic, educational and social support and care he enjoys from the concerned authorities as well as his family, which prompted him to unleash his creativity in education and life in general.