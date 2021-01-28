Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has provided the world with a pioneering model in protecting the environment, preserving natural resources, and preserving wildlife in all its elements according to the highest international standards, which guarantee the sustainability of this environmental wealth for future generations, noting that the UAE model in preserving On the environment and sustainability, it has become one of the models to be emulated at the regional and international levels, and the UAE has become one of the countries with a prominent position in this regard, and the country’s achievements in preserving the environment, wildlife and natural resources are a reference for specialized international organizations and bodies related to environmental affairs.

This came during a dialogue session organized by the award remotely entitled “Environmental protection, a global pioneering Emirati experience”, in the presence of Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, in which Hamda Al-Asli, Acting Director of Biodiversity at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Ahmed Al-Hashemi, Executive Director of the Diversity Sector Terrestrial and Marine Biologist Acting in the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi, and moderated by Dr. Jamila Khanji, Member of the Executive Committee of the Award.

At the beginning of the session, Amal Al-Afifi stressed the interest of the Khalifa Award for Education in the field of environmental affairs and consolidating the base of environmental awareness in the educational field, by highlighting experiences, initiatives and environmental educational projects in schools, institutes, universities and relevant community institutions, noting that environmental preservation and the sustainability of natural resources It has become a main focus and a major criterion for all works nominated to win the award, which translates the attention that the award attaches to environmental affairs locally, regionally and internationally.

Dr. Jamila Khanji said: The UAE has had a rich experience since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” as he laid the foundations for long decades of an environmental renaissance that preserves the elements of the environment from waste, extravagance and spoilage, and ensures the protection of these resources for future generations. And within fifty years, the UAE has succeeded in launching a pioneering system for environmental achievements that receive global attention by specialized international organizations and bodies.

Hamda Al-Asali said: Protecting the environment, achieving a balance between economic growth, preserving natural resources, and ensuring the sustainability of local biodiversity have formed strategic priorities for the UAE since its establishment, and thanks to the visions and directives of the wise leadership, the country has become one of the leading global models for working for the environment.

She explained that the success of efforts to work for the environment is primarily related to raising awareness of the components and groups of society about the importance of the environment and its components, and the requirements for working for and preserving it. Therefore, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment worked in cooperation with its strategic partners from the government and private sectors to raise public community awareness of the importance and how to protect The environment.