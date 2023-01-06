The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works launched a project to support and equip Hareeb Hospital in Ma’rib Governorate, as part of the hospital’s efforts to support the health sector in order to secure distinguished health care for the Yemeni people and help them overcome the difficult challenges they face at various levels.

The hospital support initiative comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and President of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, to modernize and develop the health system in Yemen.

This support will have a significant impact on improving the quality of health care within the framework of the role played by the Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation on Yemeni soil through comprehensive support for the health system in terms of restoring and equipping hospitals with health supplies, providing them with medical staff and specializations to ensure their workflow, and providing health care to Yemeni citizens.

The representative of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, Nader Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, met with representatives of the local authority, the health office in the district, and the director of Harib Hospital, while the local authority in the district of Harib expressed its thanks for the support and efforts made by the United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm, the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation. Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, stressing that this support will constitute a quantum leap to improve the health sector in the directorate.