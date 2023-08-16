The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works has raised the number of its health projects around the world to 40 projects in 22 countries, spread over 5 continents around the world, and includes 24 projects in Asia, 8 projects in Africa, two projects in Europe, and a project in South America, specifically in Colombia, in addition to 5 projects in the United States of America.

The Foundation operates within two strategic tracks in the implementation of its health projects. The first is concerned with providing assistance, support and health care to patients in the UAE, while the second is concerned with providing support and opening hospitals and health centers around the world.

The Foundation also concluded agreements to provide new funding for the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Diabetes Research Program, based on its global humanitarian mission to provide better health care patterns and medical care for people wherever they are, through distinguished medical partnerships such as the Mayo Clinic and the MD Anderson Center at the University of Beirut. Texas, USA.

In the first track, the Foundation works in many local health projects and activities by issuing health insurance cards for needy groups, as the necessary treatment is provided in government and private hospitals throughout the country.

The Foundation provides, through its health program affiliated with the Department of Local Programs, curative services to all those in need, regardless of religion and race. This includes medical care such as treatment, surgery, medicines and devices, in cooperation with the external medical committee and medical institutions such as hospitals, pharmacies, and medical instrument trading companies.

The Foundation has concluded many memorandums of understanding with local institutions with the aim of reducing the burden of treatment for hundreds of patients suffering from chronic diseases, by covering the cost of medicines they need, especially for elderly patients and those whose health cards do not entitle them to obtain the necessary medicines for them, for a period to be determined by the Medical Committee. Supervising the study of medical cases.

The number of beneficiaries of the treatment program implemented by the Foundation on the local scene during the 3 years (2019-2021) reached about 7,863 people, of whom 1,959 were provided with treatment assistance, and 5,696 were issued health insurance cards by the Foundation. Their medical conditions required continuous medical follow-up.

The list of health projects affiliated to the Foundation in Asia includes 4 projects in Yemen, represented by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital, equipping and operating the Second December Hospital, equipping and operating the Ataq Hospital Authority, and rehabilitating Shabwa governorate hospitals, while the Foundation provided a financial contribution to complete the maternity and emergency department in the hospital. Mary Youssef General in Lebanon, and to establish a health center in the “Souf” camp in Jordan, in addition to contributing to the construction of the Hussein Center for Cancer Treatment in Jordan through two paths represented in adding equipment and treating patients, in addition to two projects in southern Lebanon represented in Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital Al Nahyan, and building housing for doctors in it.

In the same context, the foundation’s list of projects in Asia included building a medical clinic in Vietnam, providing medical services via telemedicine for a project in the Maldives and another for training and teaching doctors and nurses, building Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Hospital and a project to support medical equipment for Sheikh Zayed University in Afghanistan. In addition to two projects in Kazakhstan, represented by the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in the city of Shymkent, which is dedicated to maternity and includes 120 beds and aims to provide health care services for women, in addition to signing an agreement to build the hospital of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kazakh city of Turkestan.

In Pakistan, the Foundation has implemented two projects: Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Rawalpindi and another in Quetta, while it has established Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in addition to providing medical devices that help treat cancer to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Aligarh Muslim University, India.

The list of projects of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works in Africa includes; Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Morocco, a project to add medical equipment to Sheikh Zayed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Hospital in Morocco, building Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital in Hargeisa in Somalia, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital in Berbera, and establishing Khalifa Health Clinic in Senegal, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in the Comoros, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in the Seychelles, in which the Foundation has provided specialists to work in.

The Foundation owns two hospitals in Europe bearing the name of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in Serbia and Kosovo.

In the United States of America, the Foundation implemented 5 projects, which included; Sheikh Zayed Cancer Research Building in Houston, Sheikh Khalifa Institute for Specialized Diagnostic Cancer Treatment, Ahmed Bin Zayed Pancreatic Cancer Center, Sheikh Zayed Cardiovascular Program, Sheikh Khalifa Infectious Diseases Research Program and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Center for Diabetes Research in May Clinic.

In South America, the Foundation oversaw the provision of medical beds and equipment to the Colombian Ministry of Health in 2018.