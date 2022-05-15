The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works for the Emirates and its people has blessed the assumption of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the reins of government at this sensitive stage that the region and the world are going through.

Mohammed Haji Al-Khoury, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan possesses wisdom, wisdom and insight.

He added that the approach of benevolence and humanitarian giving continues under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and we will strive with all our power to consolidate the role of the state as a regional and global capital for humanitarian work, serving humanity, and promoting the values ​​of giving and a culture of goodness in society. .



