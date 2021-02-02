Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Release Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development The interactive platform of “Advisors”, in cooperation with “Start ID,” includes a variety of digital tools and resources for entrepreneurs during the preparation phase of the business plan and guides entrepreneurs during the application of funding, in addition to providing guidance and training for service applicants.

This platform contributes to speeding up the planning stage, and helps a large number of entrepreneurs to improve the overall quality of business proposals, in addition to providing them with an effective business plan model, as the ‘Shashatari’ platform is currently available for applicants at the Khalifa Fund only, and will soon become accessible to everyone.

The platform acts as a window to help users access market information, research, reports, promotional and advisory materials provided by professional business advisors, as well as providing a mechanism for live chat and instant feedback.

And he said His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Chairman of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development: “We, in the Khalifa Fund, are pleased to launch the“ Advisorsari ”platform, as an innovative and effective tool in helping entrepreneurs who seek to develop their projects and expand their businesses so that they can achieve success and competition in the business sector.

He explained that this initiative comes within the framework of the Khalifa Fund’s endeavor to support the ecosystem of small and medium-sized companies in the country and provide the necessary tools for them to ensure the highest rates of success and continuity, especially during the first stage of establishment .. He said: “It is important to harness innovation to support entrepreneurship. Khalifa to continue to provide support to entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises in the country.

On his part, Ramesh Jaganathan, Vice Dean of New York University Abu Dhabi for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and General Manager of the Start AD platform, said: “The“ Shashshaari ”platform is an effective initiative to promote the transition to a knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general. The latest digital technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning for small and medium enterprises.

Jaganathan explained that what makes the advisory platform so valuable is that artificial intelligence and deep learning technology collect a vast amount of useful data related to the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, including market research reports, regulations, sector updates, and other information related to various entities. Government in Abu Dhabi for the past decade. The platform works in both English and Arabic, and provides support commensurate with the requirements of various entrepreneurs according to the stages of work, sector, technology, and other matters that ensure an effective plan for their projects.