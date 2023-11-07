The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has launched a new package of financing solutions designed to provide an integrated support environment for Emirati entrepreneurs with interest-free medium-term loans. The package includes seven new financing solutions aimed at enhancing the growth of existing projects and institutions, and supporting their success in various priority sectors, such as health care, education, agriculture, information and communications technology, tourism and manufacturing. It seeks to encourage innovation and sustainable development in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The new set of financing solutions includes operating capital financing, which provides the necessary financing sources to cover the expenses of the project’s daily operational operations, such as salaries, raw materials, indirect expenses, and other short-term financial obligations, excluding rent. Fixed asset (machinery and equipment) financing allows entrepreneurs to secure up to 80% of the financing for new assets of machinery or equipment for an existing enterprise. Fixed Asset (Vehicles and Logistics) financing provides up to 80% of the costs of purchasing new vehicles, boats and logistics for an existing business. As for invoice financing (receivables), it is a product for financing short-term operating capital. It aims to meet operating capital needs, and provides up to 80% of advance payments on trade receivable accounts before maturity according to the agreed upon terms.

Financing a performance guarantee bond enables the entrepreneur to secure 70% of the value of the performance guarantee bond, and it is considered a contract that guarantees the fulfillment of the financial obligations contracted through the performance guarantee bond. Inventory financing for e-commerce enhances e-commerce projects and digital retail stores, by providing immediate financing support for about 80% of the costs of producing final goods, and enables entrepreneurs to provide sufficient inventory for peak sales seasons. Finally, financing agricultural technologies provides competitive financing solutions that facilitate the adoption of Technology in the agricultural sector, with the aim of supporting innovation, sustainability and enhancing the growth of the agricultural sector.

Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, said: “Our launch of new financing solutions constitutes an important turning point for Khalifa Fund, and a valuable addition to its history of achievements. Being one of the largest project support institutions in the region, it is a reflection of our continued commitment to supporting projects within the main sectors and priority sectors, with the aim of enhancing the entrepreneurship environment in Abu Dhabi, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading center for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Through the launch of its financing solutions, the Khalifa Fund continues its tireless efforts to enhance economic growth, create new job opportunities, and foster a vibrant and prosperous entrepreneurship environment in the UAE. Entrepreneurs wishing to benefit from one of the financing solutions can submit a financing request through the Abu Dhabi government services platform “Tamm”.