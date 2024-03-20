Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award stressed the importance of continuing to develop the educational process in all its elements, keeping pace with the scientific development witnessed by the world in advanced technology, and employing artificial intelligence in the educational process, which requires developing the curriculum and the academic and cognitive content provided to the student, so that it qualifies students and young people in An early age to interact with developments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and the comprehensive changes associated with it in the learning environment, which today has become mainly dependent on artificial intelligence tools.

This came during the annual Ramadan session organized by the award in Abu Dhabi the day before yesterday, entitled “The Artificial Intelligence Revolution and its Repercussions on the Education Sector,” and was attended by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Educational Award, Amal Al Afifi, Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award, and Dr. Souad Al Suwaidi, The Deputy Secretary-General of the Award, members of the Executive Committee of the Award, and a number of academic and educational leaders and parents, spoke in which Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, Dr. Mohammed Al-Loughani, Advisor to the President of Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, and Dr. Ibtisam Al-Mazrouei, an expert in intelligence Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and founder of AIE3, Dr. Maryam Al-Yamahi, Assistant Professor at the College of Information Technology at the UAE University, and Dr. Khadija Al-Hamid, Professor and Director of Student Affairs at Rabdan Academy, and it was moderated by Dr. Khaled Al-Abri, member of the Award’s Executive Committee.

At the beginning of the session, Amal Al-Afifi stressed the keenness of the Khalifa Educational Award, through its mission and the fields presented, to spread the culture of excellence in the educational field, both university and pre-university, and from here comes the importance of this Ramadan session, which highlights the close relationship between education and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Khaled Al-Abri pointed out that the Khalifa Educational Award sheds light, through this group of experts and specialists, on an important axis in our daily lives, namely artificial intelligence, which has become an essential feature of daily life in various parts of the world.

For his part, Dr. Arif Al Hammadi presented an intervention during the session in which he reviewed the scientific and historical development of the concept of artificial intelligence since the middle of the last century, and the efforts of scientists to innovate and develop artificial intelligence tools in various sectors, especially in the industrial and technological sectors and the telecommunications sector, all the way to the field of education, which Today, there is a technical revolution in artificial intelligence applications, pointing out that Khalifa University was a pioneer in this field, by employing artificial intelligence in the educational process, and the associated development of the learning environment, laboratories, skills possessed by the faculty member, and other manifestations of artificial intelligence. In the classroom, educational and research environment.

Dr. noted. Al Hammadi referred to the recent controversy regarding the ethical standards of artificial intelligence and its unlimited applications, and the necessity of linking the use of artificial intelligence to standards of responsibility, especially in light of the innovative applications that have become a fundamental pillar in the educational process, stressing that the scientific sector takes from artificial intelligence what suits it and suits the environment. Educational education within a framework of responsible controls and values ​​that enable the student and teacher to carry out their educational roles in a transparent and objective manner.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that some of them see artificial intelligence as having negative effects on the educational process and are calling for preventing the use of its tools in the learning environment. Here we say that creativity and innovation in technology should not be limited, but rather we must create a supportive environment and encourage the expansion of applications of responsible artificial intelligence. This is what we are doing in the UAE, which has made great progress in terms of artificial intelligence in various areas of life.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Loughani stressed that the UAE is considered one of the pioneers in adopting technology and innovation, and with the rapid development of these technologies, we must understand how they will affect the future of education, and what the opportunities and challenges are. This topic also focuses on how artificial intelligence will affect the future of education. By reviewing the challenges that may face the educational system, the extent of its adaptation to these rapid technological developments, and with regard to the labor market, the focus is on the impact of artificial intelligence on the nature of jobs and skills required, and how new opportunities can arise as a result of the use of smart technology.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei said: “In an era in which the features of education are being reshaped thanks to technological progress, artificial intelligence and the metaverse emerge as active elements in shaping the future of education. Artificial intelligence is considered a major pivot in achieving personalized education, as it can provide an educational experience specifically designed for each student, taking into account his or her abilities. and his individual needs.

Al Mazroui added: “The Metaverse is an immersive educational environment that allows students to interact with educational content in innovative ways, which enhances experiential and collaborative learning. Artificial Intelligence facilitates access to educational resources, which reduces the educational gap and enhances opportunities for self-learning. Also, investing in Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse is important.” It is an investment in the future of education, as it can radically transform how we learn and teach, which promises a bright future for global education. Certainly, advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse should be used to enhance, not replace, the basic educational foundations, and must remain the basic elements. Education – such as the development of critical thought, scientific thinking, and literary appreciation – is at the heart of the educational process.

Dr. Maryam Al Yamahi pointed out that the world is witnessing an upcoming wave, which is artificial intelligence, and we want to be the country most prepared for it. The statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, comes as an embodiment of the future of a country that has always been the first. In the region to shape its future and deal with the global tools of the future.

Labor market

Dr. Khadija Al-Hamid said: The current reality shows that artificial intelligence will have a tremendous impact on the labor market in the future, as it will result in radical changes in the nature of jobs and industries. The World Economic Forum’s forecasts in 2023 indicate that nearly a quarter of current jobs, or about 23% of them, will witness fundamental transformations during the next 5 years, according to employers’ estimates.

At the conclusion of the session, a dialogue took place between the speakers and the audience about the role of the school, the family, and society in general in consolidating dealing with artificial intelligence tools.