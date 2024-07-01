The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award launched its eighteenth session 2024-2025, including ten areas at the local and Arab levels, including: legal educational personality, general education, education and community service, people of determination, creativity in teaching the Arabic language, higher education, educational research, and educational writing for children. And innovative educational projects and programs, in addition to the launch of the third session of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which includes: the research and studies category, and the programs, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods category.

The General Secretariat of the Award began receiving applications from candidates in various fields starting from the first of July until December 31. The names of the winners of this session will be announced at the local, regional and international levels next April. The files of the candidates are submitted electronically via the award’s website. The processes of sorting, evaluating and judging the nominated works are also carried out electronically by specialized scientific committees in each of the proposed fields. The electronic platforms and smart applications of the award have witnessed comprehensive development in preparation for the current session, which enhances the mechanism of interaction with the candidates.

The Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award, Amal Al-Afifi, said: Today, the Khalifa Educational Award inaugurates its eighteenth session, so that this award continues the process of excellence in the educational field locally, regionally, and internationally. We are proud of the distinction and leadership the award has achieved since the beginning of its journey, and we are proud of the achievements it has recorded in this regard, as The award highlighted distinguished teaching and administrative cadres and community entities, all of whom made outstanding contributions to the education process at various levels.

Al-Afifi added: The award has succeeded in being a bridge and exchanging expertise and experiences between the various elements of the educational process, and from here we find a wide demand to participate in the award’s activities and to be nominated for it through its various sessions, as the award formed a platform for excellence, leadership and creativity in the educational field, and today we look forward to its launch. The award is new in this session, which witnesses a series of events, introductory programs, and applied workshops. We call on various elements of the educational field to interact and nominate in the fields presented. The award is concerned with excellence in its mission, goals, and role in supporting the advancement of the education sector and anticipating its future.

She stressed the importance of this session, which represents a vital addition to the Khalifa Educational Award’s journey since its launch in 2007, and its message, objectives and executive programmes that aim to motivate those working in the educational field to excel and launch initiatives and projects that enhance the renaissance of education, quality of performance and excellence of educational outcomes.

She pointed out that the award has succeeded, over 18 years, in creating a qualitative shift in the culture of excellence in the educational field, both general and university, through the fields presented in it, and supporting the culture of excellence and motivating workers in the education sector to creativity, innovation and leadership, which had the greatest impact in placing the award at the top of the educational awards at the levels. Local, regional and international.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the timetable for the current session began today to receive candidates’ applications electronically via the website developed by the General Secretariat of the Award according to the highest application standards for smart platforms, which enhances the quality of services provided to candidates and saves time and effort. The timetable also includes the start of sorting the candidates’ applications by the General Secretariat of the Award as a priority stage in the period from January 1 to 10, after which the Executive Committee of the Khalifa Educational Award and the Sorting Committee for the Khalifa International Award for Early Childhood Education will undertake the sorting stage for the nominated works in the period from January 11 to February 9. The process of judging and evaluating the candidates’ works will be carried out by specialized committees, and a ceremony will be held to honor the winning candidates in May.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, stressed the Award’s interest in strengthening the awareness base of the fields offered and nomination mechanisms through workshops that enhance the exchange of experiences of excellence between winners and potential candidates, in addition to the presence of specialized work teams of coordinators and arbitrators at the local, Arab and international levels, with the aim of enhancing communication with candidates from all over the world. Various educational institutions inside and outside the country, whether for the fields presented in the Khalifa Educational Award or the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education.

She said: The award, in its current session, is offering the Khalifa Educational Award, which is offered at the state level, including: general education (the category of the creative teacher locally and regionally, and the category of institutional educational performance), the field of education and community service (the category of institutions, and the category of distinguished Emirati families), and people of determination (the category of individuals, and the category of institutions and centers). She spoke about the specific criteria for nomination for each field, and the nomination mechanisms, and at the level of the Arab world, the fields: the educational personality award granted to individuals who have made prominent contributions to the educational process at the local and Arab levels, the field of creativity in teaching the Arabic language (the category of the distinguished teacher, and the category of the distinguished university professor locally and regionally), the field of higher education (the category of the distinguished university professor), the field of educational research (the category of educational research), the field of educational writing for children (the category of educational innovations, and the category of research on children’s literature studies), and the field of educational projects and programs (the category of individuals, the category of institutions, and the category of students).

Al-Afifi explained that the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which is presented at the global level, aims to enhance the process of promoting early childhood and highlighting the most prominent scientific and practical practices under the auspices of this category, and providing an environment that stimulates it to grow, create, and excel. This field offers two categories: research and studies. , programmes, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods. The awarding committee, which includes a number of leading specialists in early education around the world, undertakes the process of evaluating and judging the works nominated for this field.