The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education launched its eighteenth session 2024-2025, including 10 fields at the local and Arab levels, including: the legal educational personality, general education, education and community service, people of determination, creativity in teaching the Arabic language, higher education, educational research, educational writing for children, and innovative educational projects and programs, in addition to launching the third session of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which includes: the research and studies category, and the programs, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods category.

The General Secretariat of the Award began receiving applications from candidates in various fields on July 1st, and will continue to receive applications until December 31st. The names of the winners of this session will be announced at the local, regional and international levels in April of next year. The candidates’ files will be submitted electronically via the Award’s website, and the processes of sorting, evaluating and judging the nominated works will be carried out electronically by specialized scientific committees in each of the proposed fields.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Educational Award, said: “Today, the Khalifa Educational Award launches its 18th session to continue the journey of excellence in the educational field locally, regionally and internationally. The award has succeeded in being a bridge for exchanging expertise and experiences between the various elements of the educational process. Hence, we find the wide turnout to participate in the award’s activities and to nominate for it through its various sessions, as the award has formed a platform for excellence, leadership and creativity in the educational field. Today, we look forward to a new launch for the award in this session, which is witnessing a series of events, introductory programs and applied workshops. We call on the various elements of the educational field to interact and nominate in the proposed fields, as the award is concerned with excellence in its message, objectives and role in supporting the advancement of the education sector and anticipating its future.”

Al-Afifi explained that the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Childhood Education, which is offered worldwide, aims to enhance the progress of early childhood development and highlight the most prominent scientific and practical practices by sponsoring this category, and providing an environment that stimulates its growth, creativity and excellence. She pointed out that this field offers two categories: research and studies, and programs, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods. The awarding committee, which includes a number of senior specialists in early childhood education worldwide, is responsible for the process of evaluating and judging the works nominated for this field. She stated that the timeline for the current session began with receiving the applications of the candidates electronically via the website, and includes the start of sorting the applications of the candidates by the General Secretariat of the award as a priority stage in the period from January 1 to 10, after which the Executive Committee of the award and the Sorting Committee for the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Childhood Education will undertake the sorting stage for the nominated works in the period from January 11 to February 9, and the process of judging and evaluating the works of the candidates will be carried out by specialized committees, and a ceremony will be held to honor the winning candidates in May.