Khalifa Educational: Environmental sustainability… a story of Emirati excellence globally

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education affirmed that protecting the environment and preserving natural resources and wildlife are one of the strong pillars of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the launch of the development process and the civilized renaissance of the country in the next fifty, noting that consolidating individual and societal awareness to preserve the environment is a backbone to continue the excellence of the UAE march. In protecting the environment and preserving and sustaining natural resources for future generations at all levels; local, regional and international.

This came during the scientific session organized by the Award’s General Secretariat remotely today, on the occasion of the celebration of World Environment Day, entitled “Environmental Sustainability.. An Emirati Story of Excellence”, in the presence of Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, in which: Mona Omran Al Shamsi, Head of the CITES Department at the Ministry of Change spoke. Climate and Environment, Ahmed Juma Al Dahmani, Curriculum Specialist at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Naima Al Hosani, Associate Professor, Head of the Department of Geography and Urban Sustainability at United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Musab Ismail Tabash, Director of the MBA Program at Al Ain University, and moderated by Suad Muhammad Al Suwaidi, Member of the Executive Committee of the Khalifa Educational Award .

At the beginning of the session, Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, stressed the importance of the role and message of the Khalifa Award for Education in consolidating student awareness at all levels of study towards protecting the environment and rationalizing the consumption of natural resources, and opening up horizons of creativity for the various elements of the educational process to launch initiatives and projects and direct scientific research and applied studies. Towards the environment, noting that environmental sustainability is one of the basic criteria on which the specialized scientific committees in the award are based in differentiating between the candidates applying for it.

For her part, Suad Al Suwaidi said: The United Arab Emirates presented the world with a unique model in protecting the environment and preserving wildlife in its various elements. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, established this model in protecting the environment and achieving sustainability for future generations, which is An approach that our wise leadership will continue to follow, which has made the environment one of the main pillars of the UAE Centennial Agenda 2071, and the environment is one of the vital pillars of the next fiftieth plan.

Mona Omran Al Shamsi said during the scientific presentation in which she addressed the state’s strategy to preserve the environment: Conservation of the environment and biodiversity, and the preservation of endangered species at the forefront of environmental concerns, is one of the most important pillars of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “He had a long-term insight in this field, not only from an environmental perspective, but also because these endangered species are an integral part of the national identity of every Emirati individual.

For his part, Ahmed Juma Al Dahmani said: The curricula sector in the Ministry of Education attaches great importance to spreading and consolidating environmental awareness among students and society in general, and this comes by including it in the educational curricula with its different categories, stages and various programs, and highlighting the vision and thought of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the preservation and protection of the environment and the preservation of natural resources and wildlife, and in accordance with the sustainable strategy of the United Arab Emirates in preserving the environment with its various components, especially since environmental diversity (biological) is the mainstay of life on earth and the future of development for various successive generations. .