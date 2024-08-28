The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education stressed that the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on the 28th of August every year, is a celebration of the national achievements and gains that have been made in this blessed journey, noting that Emirati women have enjoyed special care since the beginning of the Union’s journey from the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who believed in the role of women and their message as builders of generations and contributors to effectively building the Union State.

This came during the dialogue session organized by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils at the Office of Citizens and Community Affairs at the Presidential Court in the Mohammed Khalaf Council entitled “Emirati Women: An Eternal National Journey”, in the presence of Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Educational Award, and Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Educational Award. The session was attended by Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Dr. Maryam Al Badawi, a member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Amani Al Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Aisha Al Saadi, Acting Director-General of the Mubarakah Foundation, and Wedad Al Shehhi, Director of the School Planning and Development Department at the Ministry of Education.

At the beginning of the session, Amal Al-Afifi stressed that Emirati women have presented a prominent model in national development at various local, regional and international levels, as the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, provided them with an environment that stimulated community participation in various fields of national development in the country. This approach is being strengthened every day and its position is being consolidated under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the choice of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, of the 28th of August as Emirati Women’s Day embodies the status of women and their leadership in society, and highlights their efforts and message in building the family, achieving social cohesion, and supporting the renaissance of the national economy in various executive and leadership fields that women are proud of today as a prominent contributor to the renaissance, progress, and prosperity of the nation.

Al-Afifi explained that the role of Emirati women in the education sector represents one of the prominent pillars of the Emirati education system as teachers, school leaders, mothers, and other roles in which the message of women is integrated to present a national model to be emulated in development and building a bright future and tomorrow.

For her part, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla said that Emirati women occupy more than 40% of the total employees in the education sector, about 35% in the health sector, and about 20% in the community sector. In the private sector, 23,000 businesswomen manage projects worth more than 50 billion dirhams, and occupy 15% of the positions on the boards of directors of the chambers of commerce and industry in the country.

She pointed out that Emirati women have knocked on all doors of excellence and leadership, and have ventured into all arenas of glory and honor for themselves, their families, and their country. Wherever they strike, they innovate, and they are an integrated world whose giving never ceases.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla said: “Women in the UAE are the pillars of the home and the basic building block on which it is built. They contribute to building the family and its cohesion. We all realise the vital role of women in preserving our national identity and cultural heritage, enhancing it and instilling it in our children, which is reflected in the cohesion of our society by working with the authentic values ​​and principles of the UAE, which are the goal and means of achieving family and social stability.”

Dr. Al Mulla said: “At the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, we are keen to provide the necessary support to female employees to achieve a balance between family and work, by providing flexible work options, and adopting national initiatives and programs that enhance women’s empowerment and support their family and societal role. At the Authority, Emirati women constitute the highest percentage among employees, with 113 female employees, representing 64% of the total employees, including 6 employees holding administrative positions, and 6 employees who are distinguished social specialists. As part of our efforts at the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority aimed at providing an integrated social safety net for low-income families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Authority has contributed since its establishment to providing various and diverse empowerment programs in cooperation with its partners for more than 1,558 women within the families benefiting from the Authority’s programs.”

It also provided employment opportunities to 764 women, training programmes for 667 Emirati women, and supported the engagement of 255 Emirati women in continuing education programmes.

She pointed out that “the Emirati Family Growth Support Program, which was recently launched by the Department of Community Development – ​​Abu Dhabi, includes a group of major initiatives, including the Easy Marriage Advance Initiative and the Maternity Leave Support Initiative for Female Workers in the Private Sector. These initiatives are supervised by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and provide related services. These services aim to enable citizens who are about to get married to start a stable married life, facilitate the establishment of a family, and ensure that the Emirati mother gets enough rest and time to care for her newborn. These initiatives have reinforced the previous programs and initiatives aimed at establishing a cohesive, stable and independent family, which will be the focal point of a more prosperous and giving society.”

Parliamentary participation

For her part, Dr. Mariam Al Badawi addressed during the session the role of women in enhancing parliamentary participation in the Federal National Council and instilling awareness of the importance of this participation among young people from an early age, which contributes to enhancing the agenda of women’s empowerment and translating the directives of the wise leadership in developing their capabilities and enhancing their skills to participate in national development, stressing that the political empowerment program has enabled women to constitute 50% of the members of the Federal National Council, which has opened up broad horizons for them to participate in parliament. In 2015, women assumed the presidency of the Federal National Council for the first time, and since 2015, the percentage of women’s representation in the Council has been raised to 50%, which reflects the state’s commitment to supporting women in decision-making positions and empowering them to perform their leading role in society, which has a positive impact on the Emirati family.

Health care

Regarding the country’s efforts to spread an advanced healthcare system for motherhood and childhood, Dr. Amani Al Hajri said: “In light of the interest and keenness of the wise leadership to enhance the care provided to childhood and motherhood, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center works to continue to improve the health and safety of mothers and children throughout the emirate, by ensuring the provision of services characterized by advanced levels of quality that meet the needs, especially for mothers during the stages of pregnancy and childbirth, as well as focusing on early childhood for its role and impact on shaping the child’s personality and shaping the features of his future.”

She added: The initiatives and programmes of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre include providing various educational and awareness programmes that address important topics such as proper nutrition, maternal and child health, immunisations, prevention of common diseases, promotion of breastfeeding and positive parenting techniques to empower mothers and help them create a safe and healthy environment for their children. The centre also provides comprehensive psychological and social support to mothers and children to ensure their overall well-being.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center’s contributions to motherhood and childhood are also evident through its partnerships and close cooperation with various stakeholders and stakeholders in the community. The center is constantly keen to evaluate and improve its programs and services to meet the evolving needs of mothers and children and ensure the highest levels of health care and well-being for them.

She stressed that the tireless efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and other relevant institutions and organisations in the UAE reflect the firm commitment to providing the best possible support to children and mothers and ensuring a bright and prosperous future for future generations.

Excellence in education

Regarding the role of Emirati women and their efforts in promoting education, Wedad Al Shehhi said: Talking about Emirati women and their role in developing society is a talk synonymous with civilization and progress. Throughout time, they have been the support of men and their backer in building society, constructing its structure and striving to advance it.

She added: Anyone who follows the journey of Emirati women will stand in a moment of pride and honour as they see her writing successive achievements and adopting an honourable model for the ambitious woman who is armed with values ​​and principles to go global with her knowledge, thought and creativity in all fields.

Emirati women have also received support and assistance from the wise leadership, which believes in their pioneering role and has provided them with all the capabilities that help them overcome challenges with steady steps and an ambitious plan for the future.

Al Shehhi said: “Allocating August 28th annually to celebrate Women’s Day and their achievements is the best evidence of the support for the journey of Emirati women, which will continue with future generations to achieve continuity of giving, dedication and achievement in all levels, fields and sectors. Today, we all boast to the world about the prestigious position that they have achieved, which is pointed out not only at the level of the country but also at the level of the entire world.”

Volunteer work

For her part, Aisha Al Saadi said in her speech on behalf of the Al Mubarakah Foundation: “Caring for Emirati women is one of the main pillars of the Al Mubarakah Foundation’s message and vision, as the Foundation believes in the vital role of women in building the family, achieving social cohesion, and building generations that are proud of their national identity and proud of the civilized gains and achievements that they are witnessing.”