The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education stated that the award will continue to receive applications from candidates until the end of next December through the website, which has witnessed a comprehensive update and development that enhances interaction between potential candidates and the award. The website provides multiple advantages in responding to inquiries and clarifying the criteria and controls required for each field or category, as well as saving effort and time in uploading nominated electronic files through the award’s website.

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education stressed the importance of employing scientific research to advance the education system at all levels, whether university or pre-university, noting that the award, in its message and objectives, has given great importance to scientific research as one of the basic pillars in developing the learning environment. In its various sessions, it has presented fields and categories that open wide horizons for various elements of the educational process to launch scientific research, studies and educational programs that enhance the education sector’s keeping pace with the technological and scientific developments witnessed by the era in all fields.

This came during the applied excellence workshop organized by the award remotely to introduce the fields of educational research, educational writing for children, and innovative educational projects and programs.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, stressed the importance of this workshop, which aims to shed light on the most prominent developments regarding the use of scientific research in supporting the development of educational and teaching work, as well as educational writing that targets the child in terms of developing the quality of content, tools, message and values ​​that this cognitive content should carry for the student, in addition to highlighting the role of educational projects and programs in enhancing and supporting the concepts of innovation in the educational process with its various elements.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the workshop addressed an axis on the field of educational research, in which Dr. Sayed Daadour, a full-time professor at Damietta University, and Dr. Hanaa Hussein, a professor of education at Ain Shams University, spoke about the role of educational research in developing the education system and employing advanced methods and tools in scientific research that enhance the advancement of the educational process. In the axis of the field of educational authorship for children, Dr. Zaher Al-Dawudi, an associate professor at the College of Arts and Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University, and Atef Al-Ayadah, an educational expert at the Ministry of Education in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reviewed the mechanisms of educational authorship for children and the necessity for the message directed to the child to be a carrier of values ​​and enhance positivity in the souls of children, in addition to providing the child with skills that open wide horizons for him to imagine and keep pace with the development witnessed by the era. The workshop also addressed an axis on the field of innovative educational projects and programs, in which Dr. Shawqi Kharbash, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain, spoke about the importance of projects and programs in enhancing innovation in the learning environment by employing the best scientific and applied practices with the aim of spreading the culture of innovation in the learning environment, stressing that innovation today represents one of the prominent foundations on which It includes the process of updating the learning system at various educational levels.

Amal Al-Afifi pointed out that by organizing this workshop, the General Secretariat of the Award has successfully concluded the activities of the applied excellence workshops for the introductory program for the eighteenth session 2024, as these workshops witnessed a comprehensive introduction to the proposed fields, which number 10 fields under which 17 categories fall, covering all axes of the educational process. The judges, winners and expert speakers in these workshops presented intellectual content that consolidates the culture of excellence among potential candidates for the current session.